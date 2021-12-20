76ers Visit Boston

Monday brings a rivalry matchup between the 76ers (15-15) and Celtics (15-15). Both teams will be undermanned as the Sixers seek to even the regular season series in Boston.

The Sixers’ Sunday matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans was postponed after Shake Milton and Andre Drummond joined Georges Niang in health and safety protocols.

The Sixers signed Myles Powell to a two-way contract Sunday. Powell and fellow two-way player Aaron Henry were both subsequently transferred to the Sixers ahead of Monday’s matchup in Boston.

Sunday at the G League Showcase in Las Vegas, Paul Reed notched a 23-point, 19-rebound double-double, plus nine assists. Reed has also been recalled to the Sixers for Monday’s contest.

PAUL. REED. OUT THE MUD! The reigning MVP went for a near triple-double to lead the @blue_coats to a 126-101 #ATTWinterShowcase victory! 23 PTS | 19 REB (career high) | 9 AST (career high) pic.twitter.com/DKK06XajxR — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 20, 2021

As of Monday morning, Drummond, Milton, and Niang remain out (health and safety protocols), as does Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness) and Jaden Springer (concussion protocol).

Joel Embiid (right ankle soreness), Danny Green (right hip soreness), and Tyrese Maxey (left quad contusion) are questionable.

The Celtics notched a narrow victory over the Sixers in the first meeting between the two teams on Dec. 1.

Monday’s matchup marks an opportunity for the Sixers to pass the Celtics in the standings, as the two teams each hold a 15-15 record, and the no. 8 and no. 7 spots in the Eastern Conference standings, respectively.

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 26 points and 16 rebounds in the matchup, while Seth Curry scored a team-high 17 points and six assists.

Monday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Boston will also be significantly shorthanded. As of Monday morning, Boston’s Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Al Horford, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Thomas Brodric, and Grant Williams are all out due to health and safety protocols. Romeo Langford (neck pain), Dennis Schroder (non-COVID illness), and Tatum (left ankle sprain) are all questionable.

The Celtics beat the Knicks, 114-107, in their most recent outing on Saturday, led by Richardson’s 27 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals coming off the bench. Tatum added 25 points, nine rebounds, and two assists, while Jaylen Brown recorded 23 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Tatum leads Boston in scoring and rebounding this season, averaging 26.2 points and 8.6 boards.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBATV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic