Sixers Beat Warriors in Philadelphia | At The Buzzer

Joel Embiid Leads 76ers with 26 Points, Team Outscores Visiting Warriors 32-20 in Fourth Quarter
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Dec 11, 2021

Snapshot:

The 76ers (15-12) defeated the Golden State Warriors (21-5), 102-93, at home on Saturday night.

Trailing 49-46 at halftime, the Sixers ultimately finished the game on a 41-20 run. Ninety-three points are the fewest Golden State has scored in a game this season, and Saturday’s contest was just the second time they’ve been held under 100.

The Sixers held the visiting Warriors to 34-for-85 (.400) shooting from the floor and 12-for-48 (.250) from 3-point range. The home team shot 35-for-76 (.461) overall, 9-for-27 (.333) from 3 and 23-for-26 from the free-throw line.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris combined to shoot a perfect 18-for-18 from the foul line.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

  • Embiid tallied a game-high 26 points (7-16 fg, 1-4 3fg, 11-11 ft), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes of play.

Matisse Thybulle

  • Thybulle made his sixth start of the season and helped limit Stephen Curry to 6-for-20 shooting and 3-for-14 from beyond the arc. In 34 minutes of action, Thybulle posted six points (2-3 3fg), two rebounds, one assist and two blocked shots.

Tobias Harris

  • Harris notched 16 points (4-9 fg, 1-4 3fg, 7-7 ft), nine rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey

  • In his 30 minutes of action, Maxey contributed 14 points (5-10 fg, 2-4 3fg, 2-4 ft), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Shake Milton/Andre Drummond

  • Milton posted a game-high plus-20 rating in 19 minutes off the Philadelphia bench, while Drummond was a plus-18 in 15 minutes as a reserve. Milton totaled 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal. Drummond neared a double-double with nine points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Seth Curry

  • Across a team-high 35 minutes, Curry added 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in the victory.

@Sixers Social:

Quote To Note:

Up Next:

The Sixers visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.

