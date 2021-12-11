Sixers Beat Warriors in Philadelphia | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (15-12) defeated the Golden State Warriors (21-5), 102-93, at home on Saturday night.

Trailing 49-46 at halftime, the Sixers ultimately finished the game on a 41-20 run. Ninety-three points are the fewest Golden State has scored in a game this season, and Saturday’s contest was just the second time they’ve been held under 100.

The Sixers held the visiting Warriors to 34-for-85 (.400) shooting from the floor and 12-for-48 (.250) from 3-point range. The home team shot 35-for-76 (.461) overall, 9-for-27 (.333) from 3 and 23-for-26 from the free-throw line.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris combined to shoot a perfect 18-for-18 from the foul line.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid tallied a game-high 26 points (7-16 fg, 1-4 3fg, 11-11 ft), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes of play.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle made his sixth start of the season and helped limit Stephen Curry to 6-for-20 shooting and 3-for-14 from beyond the arc. In 34 minutes of action, Thybulle posted six points (2-3 3fg), two rebounds, one assist and two blocked shots.

Matisse Thybulle is the first player ever to block multiple Steph Curry 3pt attempts in a game. (h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/Bd5taDofua — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 12, 2021

Tobias Harris

Harris notched 16 points (4-9 fg, 1-4 3fg, 7-7 ft), nine rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey

In his 30 minutes of action, Maxey contributed 14 points (5-10 fg, 2-4 3fg, 2-4 ft), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Shake Milton/Andre Drummond

Milton posted a game-high plus-20 rating in 19 minutes off the Philadelphia bench, while Drummond was a plus-18 in 15 minutes as a reserve. Milton totaled 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal. Drummond neared a double-double with nine points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Seth Curry

Across a team-high 35 minutes, Curry added 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in the victory.

@Sixers Social:

https://t.co/uxKXGjlN3y pic.twitter.com/Y3iuYjybGB — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 12, 2021



Quote To Note:

“Are you not ENTERTAINED….. isn’t this why you are here” Great Team Win @sixers — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) December 12, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.