Sixers Beat Warriors in Philadelphia | At The Buzzer
Snapshot:
The 76ers (15-12) defeated the Golden State Warriors (21-5), 102-93, at home on Saturday night.
Trailing 49-46 at halftime, the Sixers ultimately finished the game on a 41-20 run. Ninety-three points are the fewest Golden State has scored in a game this season, and Saturday’s contest was just the second time they’ve been held under 100.
The Sixers held the visiting Warriors to 34-for-85 (.400) shooting from the floor and 12-for-48 (.250) from 3-point range. The home team shot 35-for-76 (.461) overall, 9-for-27 (.333) from 3 and 23-for-26 from the free-throw line.
Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris combined to shoot a perfect 18-for-18 from the foul line.
Key Contributors:
Joel Embiid
- Embiid tallied a game-high 26 points (7-16 fg, 1-4 3fg, 11-11 ft), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes of play.
Matisse Thybulle
- Thybulle made his sixth start of the season and helped limit Stephen Curry to 6-for-20 shooting and 3-for-14 from beyond the arc. In 34 minutes of action, Thybulle posted six points (2-3 3fg), two rebounds, one assist and two blocked shots.
Matisse Thybulle is the first player ever to block multiple Steph Curry 3pt attempts in a game.
(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/Bd5taDofua
— StatMuse (@statmuse) December 12, 2021
Tobias Harris
- Harris notched 16 points (4-9 fg, 1-4 3fg, 7-7 ft), nine rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes.
Tyrese Maxey
- In his 30 minutes of action, Maxey contributed 14 points (5-10 fg, 2-4 3fg, 2-4 ft), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Shake Milton/Andre Drummond
- Milton posted a game-high plus-20 rating in 19 minutes off the Philadelphia bench, while Drummond was a plus-18 in 15 minutes as a reserve. Milton totaled 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal. Drummond neared a double-double with nine points, nine rebounds and two steals.
Seth Curry
- Across a team-high 35 minutes, Curry added 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in the victory.
@Sixers Social: https://t.co/uxKXGjlN3y pic.twitter.com/Y3iuYjybGB — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 12, 2021
https://t.co/uxKXGjlN3y pic.twitter.com/Y3iuYjybGB
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 12, 2021
Quote To Note:
“Are you not ENTERTAINED….. isn’t this why you are here”
Great Team Win @sixers
— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) December 12, 2021
Up Next:
The Sixers visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.