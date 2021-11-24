76ers Fall Short of Warriors in Second Half | At The Buzzer

76ers vs. Warriors, Stephen Curry, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle

Stephen Curry Scores 25 for Warriors, Seth Curry Drops Team-High 24 for Sixers
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Nov 24, 2021

Snapshot:

The 76ers (10-9) fell to the Golden State Warriors (16-2), 116-96, on the road on Wednesday night.

In a game that the Sixers led by 19 points in the first half and 61-52 at halftime, the Warriors used a 34-23 third quarter to help their comeback effort. Golden State then held the visiting Sixers to 12 points in a 30-12 fourth period.

Both teams attempted 80 field goals in the game, with the Warriors making 42 to the Sixers’ 34. From 3-point range, Philadelphia was 8-for-28 (.286) and Golden State was 15-for-38 (.395). The Sixers shot 20-for-22 (.909) from the foul line, while the Warriors converted 17 of their 24 (.708) free throws.

Thirty-eight of Golden State’s points were the result of 21 Philadelphia turnovers.

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 25 points (9-16 fg, 6-11 3fg, 1-2 ft) and posted 10 of the Warriors’ 32 assists.

Key Contributors:

Seth Curry

  • Despite not making a 3-pointer, the younger Curry led the Sixers in scoring with 24 points (8-16 fg, 8-8 ft), adding a pair of steals in 33 minutes of play.

Tyrese Maxey

  • Behind a 9-for-10 effort from the free-throw line, Maxey tallied 19 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes of his own.

Matisse Thybulle

  • Wednesday marked the seventh time in his 12 appearances that Thybulle has recorded at least three steals in a game this season. His final stat line included seven points (3-5 fg, 1-3 3fg), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 33 minutes.

Danny Green

  • In 17 minutes off the bench, Green contributed 10 points (4-5 fg, 2-3 3fg), two rebounds and a game-high four steals.

@Sixers Social:

Up Next:

The 76ers return home after two weeks on the road to welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

NEXT UP:
