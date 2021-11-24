76ers Fall Short of Warriors in Second Half | At The Buzzer
Snapshot:
The 76ers (10-9) fell to the Golden State Warriors (16-2), 116-96, on the road on Wednesday night.
In a game that the Sixers led by 19 points in the first half and 61-52 at halftime, the Warriors used a 34-23 third quarter to help their comeback effort. Golden State then held the visiting Sixers to 12 points in a 30-12 fourth period.
Both teams attempted 80 field goals in the game, with the Warriors making 42 to the Sixers’ 34. From 3-point range, Philadelphia was 8-for-28 (.286) and Golden State was 15-for-38 (.395). The Sixers shot 20-for-22 (.909) from the foul line, while the Warriors converted 17 of their 24 (.708) free throws.
Thirty-eight of Golden State’s points were the result of 21 Philadelphia turnovers.
Stephen Curry scored a game-high 25 points (9-16 fg, 6-11 3fg, 1-2 ft) and posted 10 of the Warriors’ 32 assists.
Key Contributors:
Seth Curry
- Despite not making a 3-pointer, the younger Curry led the Sixers in scoring with 24 points (8-16 fg, 8-8 ft), adding a pair of steals in 33 minutes of play.
Tyrese Maxey
- Behind a 9-for-10 effort from the free-throw line, Maxey tallied 19 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes of his own.
Matisse Thybulle
- Wednesday marked the seventh time in his 12 appearances that Thybulle has recorded at least three steals in a game this season. His final stat line included seven points (3-5 fg, 1-3 3fg), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 33 minutes.
Danny Green
- In 17 minutes off the bench, Green contributed 10 points (4-5 fg, 2-3 3fg), two rebounds and a game-high four steals.
@Sixers Social:
buzzer: beat.
@SniperShake pic.twitter.com/NxUBYjVZ8k
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 25, 2021
Up Next:
The 76ers return home after two weeks on the road to welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.