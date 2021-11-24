76ers Fall Short of Warriors in Second Half | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (10-9) fell to the Golden State Warriors (16-2), 116-96, on the road on Wednesday night.

In a game that the Sixers led by 19 points in the first half and 61-52 at halftime, the Warriors used a 34-23 third quarter to help their comeback effort. Golden State then held the visiting Sixers to 12 points in a 30-12 fourth period.

Both teams attempted 80 field goals in the game, with the Warriors making 42 to the Sixers’ 34. From 3-point range, Philadelphia was 8-for-28 (.286) and Golden State was 15-for-38 (.395). The Sixers shot 20-for-22 (.909) from the foul line, while the Warriors converted 17 of their 24 (.708) free throws.

Thirty-eight of Golden State’s points were the result of 21 Philadelphia turnovers.

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 25 points (9-16 fg, 6-11 3fg, 1-2 ft) and posted 10 of the Warriors’ 32 assists.

Key Contributors:

Seth Curry

Despite not making a 3-pointer, the younger Curry led the Sixers in scoring with 24 points (8-16 fg, 8-8 ft), adding a pair of steals in 33 minutes of play.

Tyrese Maxey

Behind a 9-for-10 effort from the free-throw line, Maxey tallied 19 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes of his own.

Matisse Thybulle

Wednesday marked the seventh time in his 12 appearances that Thybulle has recorded at least three steals in a game this season. His final stat line included seven points (3-5 fg, 1-3 3fg), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 33 minutes.

Danny Green

In 17 minutes off the bench, Green contributed 10 points (4-5 fg, 2-3 3fg), two rebounds and a game-high four steals.

@Sixers Social:

Up Next:

The 76ers return home after two weeks on the road to welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.