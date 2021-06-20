76ers Fall to Hawks in Game 7

In a Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals that was hard-fought until the end, the 76ers fell to the Atlanta Hawks, 103-96, ending their 2020-21 campaign.

It was a close game throughout, featuring 20 lead changes and 19 ties, but the Sixers’ 17 turnovers ultimately proved costly.

Kevin Huerter led the way for Atlanta, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. He shot 10-for-18 from the field.

Trae Young added a 21-point, 10-assist double-double. He was 5-for-23 from the field, largely guarded by Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle.

Joel Embiid paced the Sixers, notching a 31-point, 11-rebound double-double, plus three assists, a steal, and a block. Embiid shot 11-for-21 from the field in 40 minutes of play.

The Sixers shot 42.5% from the field (34-80 fg) and 32.1% from long range (9-28 3fg), while Atlanta shot 44.4% from the floor (36-81 fg) and 25.9% from deep (7-27 3fg).

Key Contributors: