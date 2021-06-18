76ers Win Game 6 in Atlanta, Forcing Game 7

Game 6 in Atlanta was a must-win for the 76ers.

And win, they did.

With their 104-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, the Sixers forced a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup. The series finale will be Sunday in South Philadelphia.

Tyrese Maxey gave the Sixers a spark that proved pivotal, helping the team mount a comeback to erase an early 12-point deficit.

Maxey started his evening a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, and finished with a playoff career-high 16 points, seven rebounds, a steal, and a block. Maxey shot 5-for-12 overall in 29 minutes of play, and finished a game-high +12.

Seth Curry and Tobias Harris each scored a team-high 24 points.

Curry, who scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half, hit six of his nine 3-point attempts and shot 8-for-14 overall in his 39 minutes. He tallied three rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block.

Harris shot 9-for-20 from the field, 2-for-3 from long range, and a perfect 4-for-4 from the foul line. All four of his free throws came in the game’s crucial final seconds.

Joel Embiid notched a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double, with seven of his boards coming on the offensive glass.

Trae Young led the way for Atlanta once again, finishing with 34 points, five rebounds, 12 assists, and three steals. He shot 13-for-30 from the field.

Turning Point:

The Hawks’ 12-point lead (their largest of the night) came in the first quarter. Fueled by Maxey’s 4-for-4 shooting in his first few minutes of play, the comeback began, and the Sixers entered halftime down just four, 51-47.

Maxey played 18 first-half minutes, second only to Seth Curry (19 min).

Coming out of halftime, Curry answered the call to complete the comeback, scoring 14 points in the third quarter alone, shooting 5-for-6 from the field and 4-for-5 from deep in the frame. The Sixers out-scored the Hawks, 33-25, in the third quarter, taking a four-point lead into the final frame.

Quote to Note:

Embiid: ready for Game 7.

Joel Embiid on Sunday's Game 7: "In front of the home crowd, it’s a perfect setup for us to win... Fourty-eight minutes, no let down, move the ball, share the ball, get the ball to the right people, and we’re going to be fine." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) June 19, 2021

Up Next:

All tied up, the series shifts back to South Philadelphia for Sunday’s win-and-advance Game 7.

Beyond Young’s performance, Kevin Huerter notched a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double in Game 6, while Clint Capela’s double-double included 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Danilo Gallinari led the way for the Hawks’ bench in Game 6, finishing with 16 points on 5-for-10 shooting.

Sunday’s Game 7 tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.