76ers partner with socios.com

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS BECOME THE FIRST NBA FRANCHISE TO PARTNER WITH SOCIOS.COM

PHILADELPHIA – JUNE 18, 2021 - Socios.com, the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry, and the Philadelphia 76ers announced today an official team partnership. This is Socios.com’s first partnership with an NBA team.

As an official team partner starting with the 2021-22 season, Socios.com will be integrated into advertising and TV-visible signage throughout the arena during 76ers games and will have the ability to leverage the team’s marks and logos on Socios.com.

In addition, Socios.com will have a large digital presence on Sixers.com and across 76ers social channels through which they will be integrated into unique pre and post-game content. Socios-branded pre-game highlights will be seen across 76ers Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; and they will be the presenter of game recaps that will live across multiple channels including IGTV, YouTube and the official team app.

Driven by the central belief that transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport, Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with and monetize their global fanbases.

The 76ers are the first NBA franchise to partner with Socios.com. The team joins a 35-plus network of major international sporting properties on the Socios.com roster, which also includes European soccer giants FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan and Manchester City, as well as a number of leading teams from F1, esports and cricket.

Created by Chiliz, the leading blockchain provider for the global sports and entertainment industry, Socios.com has major global expansion plans and will increase their existing presence in Europe, while targeting many more launches in the U.S., U.K, Asia and South America. Socios.com has multiple office locations around the world and will open new European, U.S. and South American headquarters in Madrid, North America and São Paulo in 2021.

“We are thrilled to be the first team in the NBA to partner with Socios.com and break through the global blockchain category here in the States. They have built a strong portfolio of partners from around the world across a diverse landscape of sport and fans,” said Philadelphia 76ers Chief Revenue Officer Katie O’Reilly. “At the 76ers, we pride ourselves on driving innovation and changing the game – and collaborating with like-minded brand partners to do so. Socios.com shares in that DNA, and we are thrilled to add them as one of our esteemed Banner Partners. We look forward to serving our fans and introducing them to Socios.com’s incredible platform in the coming months.”

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com and Chiliz, added “This is the start of an exciting partnership - our first with an NBA franchise - that we believe can lead to greatly enhanced fan engagement for 76ers fans across the world.

“Transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport. Our vision is for an extensive network of the world’s leading sporting organizations to achieve this through fan engagement on Socios.com.

“We’re thrilled to welcome 76ers to our network. The biggest global sporting organizations are now joining us en masse. Socios.com is here to stay and will become an essential tool in the digital transformation of the global sports industry.”

ABOUT SOCIOS.COM

Transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport. Our vision is for an extensive network of the world’s leading sporting organizations to achieve this through Fan Tokens and transactional fan engagement on Socios.com. Fan Tokens, collectible, digital assets minted on the Chiliz blockchain, and the Socios.com fan engagement platform enable the world’s biggest sporting properties to plug into a fan influence and fan reward ecosystem. Socios.com has already generated $120M in revenues for sports teams in 2021. More than 35 major sporting organizations, including UFC®, FC Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have partnered with Socios.com. Several leading F1, esports and cricket organizations have also partnered with Socios.com. NHL side New Jersey Devils recently became the first US sports franchise to partner with Socios.com. Many more leading sports and entertainment properties from around the world are set to launch Fan Tokens in the near future. Chiliz, the crypto unicorn behind the Socios.com platform has 110+ employees, multiple office locations around the world and will open new offices in Spain, US and Brazil in 2021. For more information, please visit www.socios.com.

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS:

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 51 playoff appearances over 72 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.