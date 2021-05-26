76ers Take 2-0 Series Lead with Decisive Win Over Wizards

There was never a doubt in Game 2, as the 76ers delivered a commanding 120-95 victory over the Washington Wizards to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series.

The Sixers never trailed beyond the game’s early minutes, leading by as many as 27 points.

It was a big night for the Sixers’ big three, none of whom played more than 29 minutes.

Ben Simmons led the way with a near triple-double, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and a block. He scored 12 points in the first quarter, and shot 11-for-15 from the field overall.

“I told [Ben] - you’ve got all the space, all the time in the world - just attack,” Joel Embiid said postgame. “He was great tonight, and we’re going to need him to keep being that way.”

Embiid poured in 22 points of his own, plus seven rebounds and three assists. Embiid shot 8-for-12 from the floor, 3-for-4 from long range, and 3-for-3 from the foul stripe in 26 minutes of play.

Tobias Harris added 19 points, nine rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 23 minutes of play, shooting 9-for-13 from the field.

The Sixers shot 44.7% (49-88) from the field and 42.9% (9-21) from deep.

Ever-aggressive on the defensive end, the Sixers grabbed 10 steals and notched 14 blocks, while the Wizards recorded three steals and two blocks.

Turning Point:

While the Sixers maintained control throughout the first half, the team’s 8-0 run to close the second quarter gave the team a 71-57 lead heading into the break.

Embiid scored 11 of his 22 points in the second quarter, Harris added eight, and George Hill scored all seven of his points in the second frame.

Key Contributors:

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle swiped a game-high four steals and a game-high five blocks, plus five points in 20 minutes of play.



Doc Rivers praised Thybulle as a defensive bench weapon postgame:



“He’s our defensive Lou Williams.”

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz scored a bench-high 13 points, shooting 4-for-6 from the field.

George Hill

Hill finished with seven points, a rebound, two assists, and a steal, ending at a bench-high +15 in his 23 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey tallied 10 points, two rebounds, and two assists, shooting 4-for-7 from the field in 14 minutes.



Maxey credited his All-Star teammates for much of his success:



“I learn something new from [Ben and Joel] every single day.”

Seth Curry

Curry (who exited early due to ankle soreness), tallied nine points and three assists, shooting 4-for-7 from the field in 23 minutes.

Dwight Howard

Howard grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, plus four points, an assist, and a block in 16 minutes.

Quote to Note:

Embiid had a great time, with 11,000 of his closest friends.

Joel Embiid adores @sixers fans: "I missed the crowd. Everybody getting loud - it makes us play harder." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) May 27, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers are Washington-bound for Games 3 and 4, set for Saturday and Monday.

Bradley Beal led the way for Washington in Game 2, finishing with 33 points, four rebounds, and three assists, shooting 14-for-28 from the field.

Russell Westbrook finished with 10 points, six rebounds, and 11 assists, shooting 2-for-10 overall.

Saturday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

