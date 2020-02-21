Two players on New Orleans injury report Thursday ahead of Portland game tomorrow night

New Orleans (23-32) has a chance to see its projected starting lineup from training camp play together in additional games, as the unofficial second half of the season begins Friday at Portland. After Brandon Ingram was sidelined for three games heading into the All-Star break due to an ankle injury, he is no longer listed on the team’s injury report Thursday.

As was the case prior to the midseason hiatus, Kenrich Williams (right lower back soreness) and Darius Miller (Achilles surgery) remain listed as out for the Pelicans.