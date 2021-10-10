Three Pelicans frontcourt players sidelined Monday at Utah

There is plenty of reason to be excited in New Orleans about the team’s formidable starting frontcourt lineup, which features two recent NBA All-Star selections and a new center, but the Pelicans will need to wait until the regular season to see it unveiled for the first time.

On Sunday afternoon, New Orleans listed three players as out for Monday’s preseason finale in Utah (8 p.m. Central, 100.3 FM, Pelicans.com/live), all forwards or centers. Sidelined against the Jazz will be Jaxson Hayes (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (right knee soreness) and Zion Williamson (right foot surgery).

Following Monday’s exhibition game, the Pelicans will have a week-plus to prepare for an Oct. 20 regular season opener vs. Philadelphia in the Smoothie King Center.

Previous game starting lineups:

NEW ORLEANS (1-2 in preseason)

Friday loss at Chicago

Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Garrett Temple, Naji Marshall, Jonas Valanciunas

UTAH (0-2 in preseason)

Wednesday loss at Dallas

Trent Forrest, Jordan Clarkson, Miye Oni, Royce O’Neale, Eric Paschall