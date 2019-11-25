Postgame wrap: Clippers 134, Pelicans 109
Clippers (12-5), Pelicans (6-11)
LOS ANGELES – During a recent three-game stretch, New Orleans showed tangible defensive improvement, holding every opponent under 110 points. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, that wasn’t the case on this week’s road trip to the Mountain and Pacific time zones. The Clippers made it three straight New Orleans opponents to top the 120-point mark Sunday, racking up exactly 100 points through three quarters and rolling to a win at Staples Center.
New Orleans will return home for Wednesday’s game on national TV against the Lakers, followed by consecutive weekend games vs. Oklahoma City.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Montrezl Harrell (career high-tying 34 points) followed up his own missed shot by dropping in an and-one layup, giving LA a 23-point lead with 7:17 remaining. New Orleans made a few second-half runs, but never got closer than within six points of the Clippers. LA completed a 5-0 homestand, winning three straight tight games before posting a convincing victory over NOLA.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
E’Twaun Moore breathed some life into the Pelicans in the second quarter after they had shot poorly, canning three three-pointers. Moore wasn’t New Orleans’ leading scorer Sunday, but he provided some much-needed efficiency, finishing 7/12 from the field and scoring 17 points. He was 3/6 from three-point range in 21 minutes of action.
#WEEKLYREVIEW
On Sunday and Monday gamedays throughout the season, we’ll be asking fans to vote for their Pelicans Player of the Week from the previous seven-day period. For the fourth time in 2019-20, Brandon Ingram was the winner, based on his performance in the team’s four Week 5 games, averaging a team-best 26.5 points per game (vs. Portland, at Phoenix, at Utah, at LA Clippers). Ingram received over 40 percent of votes, surpassing nominees Jaxson Hayes, Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick.
Previous winners, Week 1-3 – Brandon Ingram; Week 4 – Jrue Holiday
E'Twaun Moore with 17 vs. LA | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Game 17: Pelicans at Clippers 11/24/19
Highlights of E'Twaun Moore's 17 point game against the LA Clippers on Sunday, November 24, 2019
Jrue Holiday scores 18 vs. LA | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Highlights of Jrue Holiday's 18 point performance against the LA Clippers on Sunday, November 24, 2019
Brandon Ingram team-high 24 vs. LA | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Highlights of Brandon Ingram's team-high 24 point performance against the LA Clippers on Sunday, November 24, 2019
E'Twaun runs the floor for the bucket after a nice stop on D | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
November 24, 2019: New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers - Highlights of E'Twaun Moore
Pelicans vs. Clippers 3rd quarter highlights 11-24-19
November 24, 2019: New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers - Highlights of Jaxson Hayes, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, JJ Redick, Kenrich Williams
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. LA Clippers
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. LA Clippers, 11/24/2019
Brandon Ingram with a quick 5 pts to starts 3rd | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
November 24, 2019: New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers - Highlights of Brandon Ingram
Jrue Holiday with a pair of nice moves vs LA | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Highlights of New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday with a pair of nice buckets vs. the LA Clippers
Jahlil Okafor with the strong block vs LA | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
November 24, 2019: New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers - Highlights of Jahlil Okafor
Pelicans vs Clippers 1st Quarter Highlights 11-24-19
1st quarter highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers
Jaxson finds JJ Redick for the Triple | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Jaxson Hayes and JJ Redick play the 2-man game, leading to a Redick triple vs the LA Clippers
Brandon Ingram Show and Go vs LA | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
November 24, 2019: New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers - Highlights of Brandon Ingram
