Pelicans without three players for Monday game vs. Kings

New Orleans will remain without the services of three key contributors in its Monday game vs. Sacramento. Lonzo Ball (left hip flexor soreness) will be sidelined for a third straight game, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) are also out with longer-span injuries.

Monday’s 8 p.m. matchup in the Smoothie King Center will decide the winner of the three-game season series between the Pelicans and Kings. Both teams won on the other’s home floor during closely-contested matchups prior to the All-Star break.

The injury update submitted by Sacramento to the NBA on Sunday included just one player. Marvin Bagley (left fourth metacarpal fracture) is out for Monday’s game.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

SACRAMENTO (22-31, 12TH IN WEST)

Saturday loss at Utah

De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Mo Harkless, Richaun Holmes

NEW ORLEANS (24-29, 11TH IN WEST)

Sunday win at Cleveland

Eric Bledsoe, Naji Marshall, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

SEASON SERIES

FIRST HALF

Jan. 17: New Orleans 128, at Sacramento 123

Feb. 1: Sacramento 118, at New Orleans 109

SECOND HALF

April 12: at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 35-29 (Kings won last 1)