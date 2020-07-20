Pelicans reserves expect to provide energy, even when they aren’t in the game

The 2019-20 New Orleans Pelicans roster boasts a 2020 NBA All-Star, as well as candidates for the league’s Most Improved Player and Rookie of the Year awards. Based on a media question directed Sunday evening to two-way G League player Zylan Cheatham, the squad also should have a nominee for “Hype Man of the Year,” because the 24-year-old is a constant source of energy and enthusiasm for his teammates.

Cheatham is one of several Pelicans reserves expected to provide high-volume support from the Orlando sidelines when they’re not on the court. Given that no fans will be in attendance during any of the three Disney game venues, that necessary added spark is something New Orleans players are taking seriously.

“We talked about this over a month ago, before we knew exactly how this was going to (be set up in Orlando),” fifth-year head coach Alvin Gentry said Sunday. “We talked about how important the bench is going to be, the enthusiasm and the pick-me-ups from them. I think it’s going to be really important.”

“Fortunately we all hype each other up,” said rookie guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who quickly became known for his various creative celebrations from the sideline. “We don’t have guys giving out negative energy. Kenrich (Williams) especially is the best at it. He’s always giving out positive vibes to everybody, talking to everybody. When one guy does it, it starts a spiral effect. Everyone starts to do it and it’s kind of infectious.”

While shuttling between the Erie Bayhawks of the G League and New Orleans this season, Cheatham only appeared in three Pelicans regular season games – making a key contribution in an overtime win at Detroit – but became recognizable to Crescent City fans nonetheless for his sideline excitement and celebrations of teammate baskets. Cheatham explained Sunday that it’s a trait he’s had since he was a youngster.

“I think it really just comes naturally,” the Arizona State product said. “Even growing up as a kid, I used to get in trouble for talking too much. I just found a way to transfer it (in basketball) to make it something positive. My energy and the way I approach the game comes from my love of the game, my love for my teammates and the situation I’m in.”

Cheatham has not appeared in a New Orleans game since Jan. 13 and is not assured of playing time during the Pelicans’ trip to Orlando, but he vowed to soak up the experience and learn as much as possible to cap his rookie campaign. The forward went undrafted in June ’19.

“It wasn’t promised and I’ll never take any moment for granted,” Cheatham said of being in the NBA. “I’m happy to be here, and every moment I’m here, I’m going to make it known.”