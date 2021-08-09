Pelicans News Around the Web (8-9-2021)

Pelicans complete trade with Clippers

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has traded the draft rights to Brandon Boston, the 51st overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for a protected 2022 second-round draft pick (via Sacramento) and cash considerations.

Pelicans acquire Valančiūnas and Graham in three-team trade with Grizzlies and Hornets

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has completed a three-team trade with the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets. The Pelicans have acquired center Jonas Valančiūnas and the draft rights to 2021 first round pick Trey Murphy III (17th overall) and 2021 second round pick Brandon Boston (51st overall) from the Grizzlies.

Pelicans acquire Tomáš Satoranský and Garrett Temple

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has acquired guard Tomáš Satoranský, guard Garrett Temple, a 2024 second round pick and cash considerations from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for guard Lonzo Ball. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not announced.

Defense is top priority for summer Pelicans, pair of draftees

New Orleans second-round draft pick Herbert Jones is only a few summer league practices into his NBA career, but he already appears to have a clear understanding of what’s going to earn him playing time at the professional level.

From lightly recruited to the NBA's 17th pick: A look at Trey Murphy's (literal) rise

In the spring of 2017, the Rice Owls were waffling on whether to offer Trey Murphy a scholarship.