Pelicans acquire Tomáš Satoranský and Garrett Temple

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has acquired guard Tomáš Satoranský, guard Garrett Temple, a 2024 second round pick and cash considerations from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for guard Lonzo Ball. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not announced.

“Tomáš and Garrett will bring incredible veteran presence, feel and versatility to both sides of the floor for our lineup,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “Both have also distinguished themselves as teammates and leaders in their communities. We couldn’t be happier to welcome them to New Orleans.”

Satoranský, 6-7, 210, appeared in 55 games (18 starts) for the Bulls last season and averaged 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 22.5 minutes per game. Originally drafted 32nd overall in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards, Satoranský has appeared in 333 career games (169 starts) over five seasons with Washington and Chicago, averaging 7.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 23.2 minutes per contest.

Temple, 6-5, 195, who is entering his 12th NBA season, has appeared in 632 career games (272 starts), averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.7 minutes per contest. The LSU product appeared in 56 games (25 starts) for Chicago last season and averaged 7.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27.3 minutes per game.

“In his two seasons with us, Lonzo has had a profound impact on this team and upon this community,” added Griffin. “His growth and development as a player have been evident and his charitable works, while largely unheralded, have been every bit as impressive. We appreciate his total contributions to the Pelicans’ family and wish him every success moving forward.”

Ball, 6-6, 190, appeared in 118 games (109 starts) over the last two seasons with the Pelicans, averaging 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Ball has appeared in 217 career games (204 starts) over the last four seasons with the Lakers and Pelicans, holding averages of 11.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.