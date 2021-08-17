Pelicans News Around the Web (8-17-2021)
Pelicans re-sign Willy Hernangómez and Didi Louzada
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced that the team has re-signed center Willy Hernangómez and guard Didi Louzada. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.See More»
New Orleans Pelicans sign Herbert Jones
Herbert Jones has appeared in all four NBA Summer League contests for the Pelicans, averaging 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.7 minutes per game.See More»
Pelicans summer-league stock report: Trey Murphy III, Naji Marshall looking like viable wing options
The Pelicans needed some late-game heroics Sunday night to pull off an 80-79 overtime win against the Golden State Warriors, improving their record in NBA Summer League play to 4-0.See More»
Tomas Satoransky’s transition to New Orleans aided by pair of former teammates
Tomas Satoransky will likely never forget the cross-continent trip he made from Asia to Europe in early August for at least two reasons:See More»
