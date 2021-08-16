2021 Las Vegas Summer League - New Orleans Pelicans v Chicago Bulls
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 9: Herbert Jones #5 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Tyler Bey #16 of the Chicago Bulls fight for position during the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League on August 9, 2021 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.

New Orleans Pelicans sign Herbert Jones

Herbert Jones has appeared in all four NBA Summer League contests for the Pelicans, averaging 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.7 minutes per game.
by Pelicans.com
Posted: Aug 16, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed rookie forward Herbert Jones. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jones, who was drafted by the Pelicans with the 35th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, started all 33 games he played during his senior season at the University of Alabama, averaging 11.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field.

He was named the 2021 SEC Player of the Year and SEC Defensive Player of the Year, becoming just the third player in conference history to win both honors in the same season. Jones was also named to the 2021 All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Defensive Team while leading the Crimson Tide to the conference’s regular season and tournament titles.

In his four collegiate seasons at Alabama, Jones appeared in 129 games (101 starts) and finished with career averages of 7.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game.

Jones has appeared in all four NBA Summer League contests for the Pelicans, averaging 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.7 minutes per game.

Homepage

