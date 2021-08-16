Willy Hernanagomez and Did Louzada Resigned by Pelicans

Pelicans re-sign Willy Hernangómez and Didi Louzada

by Pelicans.com
Posted: Aug 16, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced that the team has re-signed center Willy Hernangómez and guard Didi Louzada. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

“The passion Willy and Didi have for their teammates and our greater Pelicans community is reflected every day in their approach to the game,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “Their joyful outlook, work ethic, attention to detail and desire to grow and evolve as professionals has been infectious and we look forward to continuing towards our goals together deep into the future.”

Signed as a free agent on November 30, 2020, Hernangómez appeared in 47 games (12 starts) for New Orleans during the 2020-21 season, averaging 7.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 18.0 minutes per game. Hernangómez shot a career-best .563 from the field and tallied 11 double-doubles on the year.

Selected 35th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, the native of Madrid, Spain, has appeared in 256 career regular season games with New York, Charlotte, and New Orleans, holding averages of 7.1 points on .537 shooting from the field, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.0 minutes.

Louzada, who was originally signed by New Orleans on April 27, 2021, appeared in three games for the Pelicans last season. The Brazilian native previously played two seasons (2019-21) for the Sydney Kings of NBL Australia, where he appeared in 45 games and averaged 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

Selected with the 35th pick in the 2019 draft by Atlanta, Louzada’s draft rights were acquired by New Orleans along with draft rights to Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes, in exchange for the draft rights to De’Andre Hunter, Solomon Hill, and a future second-round draft pick on July 6, 2019.

