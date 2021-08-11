Pelicans News Around the Web (8-11-2021)

Devonte’ Graham on joining Pelicans: ‘It’s going to be exciting’

When asked Tuesday about the All-Star talent at starting forward in New Orleans, guard Devonte’ Graham smiled widely, perhaps picturing the kind of space and quality looks he’ll see on the perimeter this fall.

Devonte’ Graham hoping to be missing piece for Pelicans: ‘I think I fit real perfect’

LAS VEGAS — Devonte’ Graham doesn’t have much history with the city of New Orleans, but he already feels like he’s right at home with the Pelicans.

Starter or spark plug off the bench? Devonte' Graham: 'Whatever it is, I'm going to do it'

LAS VEGAS — The New Orleans Pelicans' starting backcourt will have a completely new look this season. In an eight-day span this summer, the team traded Eric Bledsoe and Lonzo Ball.

Pelicans sign Trey Murphy III

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed rookie forward Trey Murphy III. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jonas Valanciunas Q and A with Michael Wallace

You probably already knew that incoming New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas is a force in the paint at 6-foot-11, 265 pounds, but did you know about his fishing and cooking skills?