Pelicans sign Trey Murphy III

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed rookie forward Trey Murphy III. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Murphy III, the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, was acquired by the Pelicans from the Memphis Grizzlies on August 7, 2021. He appeared in 25 games (20 starts) for the University of Virginia last season, averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 43.3 percent from three-point range. In his first two collegiate seasons at Rice University, Murphy III appeared in 61 games (25 starts) for the Owls and averaged 10.9 points and 4.0 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game.