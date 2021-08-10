Devonte’ Graham on joining Pelicans: ‘It’s going to be exciting’

When asked Tuesday about the All-Star talent at starting forward in New Orleans, guard Devonte’ Graham smiled widely, perhaps picturing the kind of space and quality looks he’ll see on the perimeter this fall.

“It’s very exciting, man,” Graham said of becoming Pelicans teammates with 2021 All-Star Zion Williamson and 2020 All-Star Brandon Ingram. “They’re going to make the game a lot easier for me, giving me wide-open shots. Obviously Zion and B.I. attract a lot of attention and are going to continue to do that. So I definitely am looking forward to getting on the court and playing with them. It’s going to be exciting.”

One of Graham’s biggest strengths over three NBA seasons with Charlotte was his three-point shooting, as he connected at a 38 percent rate and averaged nine attempts per game since the start of 2019-20, his breakthrough campaign. Acquired by New Orleans in a trade, the 26-year-old isn’t certain of what role he’ll be asked to fill with the Pelicans, but regardless of how he’s used, the team will rely on his perimeter accuracy to help create room for Williamson and Ingram.

“I’ll do whatever is needed by the coaching staff,” the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder said. “(With Charlotte), I started, I came off the bench, I played (point guard), I played (shooting guard). Whatever role is needed, I’m going to try to help the team win. I’m excited to get in and learn whatever is needed from me. That’s what I’m going to do.”

A native of Raleigh, N.C., who played four seasons of college basketball at Kansas, Graham mentioned several connections he has with his new teammates, including hosting Williamson during the latter’s official campus visit to the Jayhawks. The two also share the same agent. Coincidentally, Graham, Williamson and Ingram were all born in North Carolina, with Raleigh only an hour-plus drive from Ingram’s hometown of Kinston, N.C. They’ve known each other since high school, first connecting through Instagram. Graham also noted that he played for the AAU team run by David West, one of the greatest players in New Orleans franchise history. West was a teammate of Pelicans first-year head coach Willie Green for the 2010-11 New Orleans team that reached the playoffs. In addition, one of Graham’s teammates in Charlotte in his first two pro seasons was center Willy Hernangomez.

“Willy, that’s my guy,” Graham said, smiling. “He’s high-energy. He was the first person I (contacted) when I saw that I was coming (to New Orleans). I’m excited that he’s back.”

Graham said he’ll remain open to whatever role Pelicans coaches believe will most benefit the team. In addition to perfecting the New Orleans voice inflection he attempted in a video after learning of his move to the Crescent City – “I’ve got to work on that accent,” he joked Tuesday – Graham is now focusing on getting prepared to help his new franchise.

“I’m ready to work,” he said. “Either way, starter or coming off the bench. Sixth man or eighth man. I want to utilize my talent on the court the best I can. Whatever it is.”