Pelicans News Around the Web (7-7-2020)

Pelicans sign Sindarius Thornwell

Free agent guard joins New Orleans as a substitute player for the remainder of the 2019-20 season

With just a few weeks remaining before the NBA's return the Pelicans are adding depth — and some experience — in the form of forward Sindarius Thornwell.

If NBA can pull off restart, trio of young stars will get their chance at spotlight

With NBA teams starting to slowly fill their practice facilities, Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson was back at work, mask on, sleeves off, his muscles exploding out of his hoodie. Williamson was always big. But in this photo, he looked like a bulldozer sculpted down into a Humvee.

Pelicans 2020 seeding games profile: Zion Williamson

Despite only appearing in 19 games prior to the NBA halting play in mid-March, Zion Williamson’s impact on the court was unmistakable:

Hollinger: The 9 players I’ll be watching most closely in Orlando, starring Zion

Twenty-two NBA teams will return to action in late July, but for many NBA fans the league’s return is about one player more than all the others … a player who played just 565 minutes in the season to date.

Lonzo Ball on Pelicans: ‘I think we can play with anybody when we have everyone healthy’

Lonzo Ball is a point guard, not a prognosticator. As such, he doesn’t want to speculate on how likely it is that the NBA’s plan to resume basketball will be successfully executed all the way through the Finals in October.

Brandon Ingram not looking too far ahead as Pelicans gear up for Orlando trip

The past 18 months for Brandon Ingram have featured a season-ending health issue, a cross-country trade from L.A. to La., a first NBA All-Star appearance and a pandemic causing that career-best season to come to a temporary halt. Ingram vows to take whatever comes his way in stride, understanding that a professional athlete must be prepared for some highs and lows.

Brandon Ingram, on cusp of giant new contract, said he never questioned joining Pelicans in Florida

Brandon Ingram is in line for a mammoth new contract in the upcoming offseason. After three up-and-down years in Los Angeles that were defined by injuries and organizational dysfunction, Ingram broke through in his first season in New Orleans. The 22-year-old developed a knock-down 3-point shot and was named an All-Star in February.

Darius Miller medical update

Miller will remain in New Orleans and continue his rehab