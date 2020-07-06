Darius Miller medical update

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Darius Miller, who is recovering from right Achilles surgery, will not accompany the team to Orlando for the 2019-20 NBA restart. Miller will remain in New Orleans to continue his rehabilitation process.

“We are extremely encouraged with the progress Darius has made in his recovery process,” Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said. “The work he has put in both prior to and during these limited mandatory workouts has been remarkable. We look forward to seeing him back at full strength heading into the 2020-21 campaign.”

The Pelicans will not be granted an additional roster spot pursuant to the rules the NBA has set forth for signing replacement players for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.