Brandon Ingram not looking too far ahead as Pelicans gear up for Orlando trip

The past 18 months for Brandon Ingram have featured a season-ending health issue, a cross-country trade from L.A. to La., a first NBA All-Star appearance and a pandemic causing that career-best season to come to a temporary halt. Ingram vows to take whatever comes his way in stride, understanding that a professional athlete must be prepared for some highs and lows.

“I know the way of life,” the 22-year-old said Thursday. “I know everything is not perfect. I know there is always going to be a bump in the road. But it’s important for me to stay positive. It’s important for me to keep my head up and look for the next thing that I can be best at.”

Ingram’s philosophy came in handy as he tried to patiently await the restart of the NBA, scheduled to take place July 30 when New Orleans faces Utah. He never wavered from his plan to be part of the 22-team event in Orlando, saying he did not view backing out as an option.

“I didn’t look at it as if I had a choice of going or not,” Ingram said. “My teammates knew that I didn’t question it or anything. I just wanted to play basketball at the end of the day. Like I always go back to, me being hurt (at the end of the 2018-19 season due to blood clots in his arm), it made me want to come out and play basketball all the time. So when I get a chance to do it, I’m going to do it. My teammates know that I’m there 110 percent. There wasn’t a question on it.”

Ingram was one of the biggest reasons why New Orleans managed to put itself in position to be invited to Orlando, after the Pelicans’ postseason hopes looked very bleak in mid-December. He’s averaging a team-high 24.3 points, bumping his scoring average six full points from last season with the Lakers, despite playing only slightly more minutes (34.3 mpg, compared to 33.8 with Los Angeles). He has a chance to make the playoffs for the first time in the NBA, after the Lakers never finished better than eight games below .500 during his three seasons in Southern California.

“We’re very excited,” Ingram said of the chance for the Pelicans to play again. “We’re building some momentum to get better and better every day. Of course we haven’t reached where we want to go, and it’s a long ways away, but we’re getting steps closer and closer to where we want to be. At this point, we’ve gotten a chance to have some rest. Guys should be fresh, ready to run and play our games.”

Ingram was asked multiple times Monday about his contract status – he will be a restricted free agent whenever New Orleans’ season concludes. Instead of looking ahead, the North Carolina native wants to stay focused on the short term.

“I’ve heard different questions about my contract this offseason, but I never really sat down and thought about it,” Ingram said. “That’s more for after the season. This season, it’s more about being with my teammates and focusing on basketball.

“I’ve got a good opportunity to win some more basketball games and get closer with my teammates. That’s the most important thing. Everything else will take care of itself.”