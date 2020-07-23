Pelicans News Around the Web (7-23-2020)

NBA restart scrimmage: Pelicans 99, Nets 68

One team looked a lot like the one that had gelled into a cohesive unit by the time the NBA season was halted in March. The other bore zero resemblance to the squad that had won enough games to move into seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

They're back! Pelicans blast Nets in first scrimmage of NBA's Orlando return

Late in the first half, Jrue Holiday backed Nets point guard Chris Chiozza under the basket. The 6-foot-4 Holiday overpowered the 5-foot-11 Chiozza for an and-1. He celebrated by faintly flexing his muscles. Holiday converted the ensuing free throw, which increased New Orleans’ lead to 20.

Pelicans vs. Nets: Watch 10 top highlights from opening scrimmage in Orlando

Call it a scrimmage; call it practice; call it whatever you want. But the Pelicans are back to, what do you call it? Basketball.

Inside the NBA Bubble: The day the NBA returned

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — It was an absurd scene, a successful, millionaire NBA coach hunched over, placing name tags on the new bench seats, which were attached to orange Gatorade dollies, with wheels.

John Hollinger’s Ballot: NBA awards, All-Rookie, All-Defense and All-NBA

These are strange times, and the current NBA award situation only piles on the strangeness. The league announced last week that awards for the 2019-20 season will consider only games played through the shutdown on March 11, and not any of the “seeding tournament” games that will happen in the bubble. In fact, voting on said awards commences (checks watch) right now.

Zion Williamson has been getting tested daily while he's away: Why that could hasten his return to the court

Zion Williamson, who exited the Walt Disney World bubble Thursday to attend to an urgent family medical issue, has been getting tested daily while he is away, the Pelicans announced Wednesday.

How the Pels should use scrimmages to prepare for life without Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson’s absence from the Orlando bubble remains one of the biggest mysteries in the NBA, and a timetable for his return is still unclear with nine days left before the season is set to restart.

Zion Williamson receiving daily COVID-19 testing and fully intends to rejoin team, Pelicans say

Although a return to the Orlando bubble is not set in stone yet, the New Orleans Pelicans did provide some clarity on rookie forward Zion Williamson's situation Wednesday.

Zion Williamson Update

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who departed the NBA campus in Orlando last week to attend to an urgent family matter, has been getting tested daily for COVID-19 while away from the team and continues to produce negative results. While there is no current timetable for his return to campus, he fully intends to rejoin the team. Per NBA protocol, his quarantine period will be determined upon his return. Further updates will be provided accordingly.

Zion Williamson 'tested daily' for COVID-19 as he attends to family matter

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans said Zion Williamson has been getting tested daily for the coronavirus while he is away from the team dealing with an urgent family matter.