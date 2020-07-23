Pelicans News Around the Web (7-23-2020)
NBA restart scrimmage: Pelicans 99, Nets 68
One team looked a lot like the one that had gelled into a cohesive unit by the time the NBA season was halted in March. The other bore zero resemblance to the squad that had won enough games to move into seventh place in the Eastern Conference.See More»
They're back! Pelicans blast Nets in first scrimmage of NBA's Orlando return
Late in the first half, Jrue Holiday backed Nets point guard Chris Chiozza under the basket. The 6-foot-4 Holiday overpowered the 5-foot-11 Chiozza for an and-1. He celebrated by faintly flexing his muscles. Holiday converted the ensuing free throw, which increased New Orleans’ lead to 20.See More»
Pelicans vs. Nets: Watch 10 top highlights from opening scrimmage in Orlando
Call it a scrimmage; call it practice; call it whatever you want. But the Pelicans are back to, what do you call it? Basketball.See More»
Inside the NBA Bubble: The day the NBA returned
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — It was an absurd scene, a successful, millionaire NBA coach hunched over, placing name tags on the new bench seats, which were attached to orange Gatorade dollies, with wheels.See More»
John Hollinger’s Ballot: NBA awards, All-Rookie, All-Defense and All-NBA
These are strange times, and the current NBA award situation only piles on the strangeness. The league announced last week that awards for the 2019-20 season will consider only games played through the shutdown on March 11, and not any of the “seeding tournament” games that will happen in the bubble. In fact, voting on said awards commences (checks watch) right now.See More»
Zion Williamson has been getting tested daily while he's away: Why that could hasten his return to the court
Zion Williamson, who exited the Walt Disney World bubble Thursday to attend to an urgent family medical issue, has been getting tested daily while he is away, the Pelicans announced Wednesday.See More»
How the Pels should use scrimmages to prepare for life without Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson’s absence from the Orlando bubble remains one of the biggest mysteries in the NBA, and a timetable for his return is still unclear with nine days left before the season is set to restart.See More»
Zion Williamson receiving daily COVID-19 testing and fully intends to rejoin team, Pelicans say
Although a return to the Orlando bubble is not set in stone yet, the New Orleans Pelicans did provide some clarity on rookie forward Zion Williamson's situation Wednesday.See More»
Zion Williamson Update
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who departed the NBA campus in Orlando last week to attend to an urgent family matter, has been getting tested daily for COVID-19 while away from the team and continues to produce negative results. While there is no current timetable for his return to campus, he fully intends to rejoin the team. Per NBA protocol, his quarantine period will be determined upon his return. Further updates will be provided accordingly.See More»
Zion Williamson 'tested daily' for COVID-19 as he attends to family matter
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans said Zion Williamson has been getting tested daily for the coronavirus while he is away from the team dealing with an urgent family matter.See More»
