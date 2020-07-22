2020 NBA Restart - All Access Practice
Zion Williamson Update

July 22, 2020

July 22, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who departed the NBA campus in Orlando last week to attend to an urgent family matter, has been getting tested daily for COVID-19 while away from the team and continues to produce negative results. While there is no current timetable for his return to campus, he fully intends to rejoin the team. Per NBA protocol, his quarantine period will be determined upon his return. Further updates will be provided accordingly.

