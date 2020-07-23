NBA restart scrimmage: Pelicans 99, Nets 68

One team looked a lot like the one that had gelled into a cohesive unit by the time the NBA season was halted in March. The other bore zero resemblance to the squad that had won enough games to move into seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Facing an undermanned Brooklyn club decimated by injuries and other absences, New Orleans rolled to a Wednesday scrimmage rout, building a 21-point halftime lead behind some crisp basketball. The Pelicans shot 10/20 from three-point range prior to intermission and committed just three turnovers. New Orleans had five players muster double-digit points, despite the game only being 40 minutes in duration.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans built an 84-60 lead approaching the midway point of the fourth quarter. Duke products Frank Jackson and Jahlil Okafor came off the bench in the second half to generate major contributions in a modest allotment of playing time. They combined for 19 points, all in the final two periods.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

E’Twaun Moore helped stake New Orleans to its sizeable first-half lead, dropping in floaters and draining three-pointers en route to a dozen points. He added a fourth-quarter layup to finish with a team-best 14 points on 5/8 shooting, including 2/2 accuracy from three-point range.

BY THE NUMBERS

9: Pelicans players who made at least one three-pointer. Brandon Ingram knocked down three in the opening half.

60: New Orleans bench points. That group shot 23/46 from the field.