NBA restart scrimmage: Pelicans 99, Nets 68
Pelicans (1-0 in scrimmages), Nets (0-1)
One team looked a lot like the one that had gelled into a cohesive unit by the time the NBA season was halted in March. The other bore zero resemblance to the squad that had won enough games to move into seventh place in the Eastern Conference.
Facing an undermanned Brooklyn club decimated by injuries and other absences, New Orleans rolled to a Wednesday scrimmage rout, building a 21-point halftime lead behind some crisp basketball. The Pelicans shot 10/20 from three-point range prior to intermission and committed just three turnovers. New Orleans had five players muster double-digit points, despite the game only being 40 minutes in duration.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
New Orleans built an 84-60 lead approaching the midway point of the fourth quarter. Duke products Frank Jackson and Jahlil Okafor came off the bench in the second half to generate major contributions in a modest allotment of playing time. They combined for 19 points, all in the final two periods.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
E’Twaun Moore helped stake New Orleans to its sizeable first-half lead, dropping in floaters and draining three-pointers en route to a dozen points. He added a fourth-quarter layup to finish with a team-best 14 points on 5/8 shooting, including 2/2 accuracy from three-point range.
BY THE NUMBERS
9: Pelicans players who made at least one three-pointer. Brandon Ingram knocked down three in the opening half.
60: New Orleans bench points. That group shot 23/46 from the field.
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 99, Nets 68
Brandon Ingram scores 12 points and E'Twaun Moore adds 14 off the bench as the Zion-less Pelicans easily take down the Nets.
Orlando Scrimmage Game #1: Pelicans vs. Nets 7/22/20
| 00:01
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram talks about New Orleans' offense vs. Nets
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about the team's performance in their scrimmage win over the Brooklyn Nets.
| 03:23
Pelicans Postgame Interview: E'Twaun Moore talks about the return to the court vs. Nets
New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore discusses the competition against another NBA team and the team's hot start against the Brooklyn Nets.
| 01:58
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Alvin Gentry reacts to the team's first game in Orlando
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry shares his thoughts on the team's scrimmage performance against the Brooklyn Nets.
| 07:28
Full Game Highlights: Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans | Orlando Scrimmage #1
The New Orleans Pelicans jumped out to a 21-point lead at halftime and didn't look back against the Brooklyn Nets on July 22, 2020.
| 00:00
Pelicans Scrimmage Highlights: Jahlil Okafor spins past Lance Thomas
New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor spins to the rim against the Nets' Lance Thomas during their scrimmage in Orlando.
| 00:10
Pelicans Scrimmage Highlights: Lonzo Ball drains the 3
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball shows off his shooting touch with a triple against the Nets in Orlando.
| 00:00
Pelicans Scrimmage Highlights: JJ Redick knocks down the triple
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick does what he does best, hitting the three-pointer from deep during the team's scrimmage against the Nets in Orlando.
| 00:00
Pelicans Scrimmage Highlights: Jaxson Hayes swats the shot
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes rejects the Nets during scrimmage play in Orlando.
| 00:00
Pelicans Scrimmage Highlights: Lonzo Ball cuts through the defense
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drives through the Nets defense for the score during the team's scrimmage in Orlando
| 00:00
Pelicans Scrimmage Highlights: Brandon Ingram drills the triple
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram connects from deep against the Nets during the team's scrimmage in Orlando.
| 00:00
