Pelicans News Around the Web (7-11-2019)

Pelicans Alvin Gentry and Cavs John Beilein Interview at 2019 Summer League

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks on the sideline during the Pelicans Cavs Summer League game with Cleveland Cavs coach

Jaxson and Nickeil Postgame Interview | Pelicans-Cavs Summer League

Pelicans Nickeil-Alexander Walker and Jaxson Hayes both had another strong performance in the 2019 NBA Summer League as the Pelicans defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 99-78.

NBA Summer League Game 4 wrap: Pelicans 99, Cavaliers 78

LAS VEGAS – New Orleans has received rampant praise for the massive haul it received in a June trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, but in hindsight the deal carried at least one downside: It forced three Pelicans players from the recent draft to sit out a pair of summer league games.

Zion Williamson wins ESPY for Best College Athlete

Prior to being selected first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson showcased his talents on the collegiate level at Duke. On Wednesday, July 10, Williamson was awarded Best College Athlete at the 2019 ESPY award show at L.A. LIVE.

Drew Brees to Zion Williamson after both New Orleans stars win ESPYS: 'The city is ready for you'

Drew Brees added another ESPY award to his collection.

Meet Nickeil Alexander-Walker: The Pelicans guard behind 'fire pass' to Jaxson Hayes' poster dunk

LAS VEGAS — The dunk got most of the attention. But Jaxson Hayes, the Pelicans rookie who threw down the best dunk thus far in summer league play, wanted to make sure to give credit where it was due.

Pelicans: Holiday might not win MVP, but an All-NBA type season is in play

David Griffin has vocalized his fondness for New Orleans Pelicans’ resident star, Jrue Holiday, more than once now. His latest comments surrounding Holiday in the MVP conversation may seem far-fetched, but there’s validity behind his words.

Jrue Holiday the MVP? It's possible, David Griffin says, and Pelicans guard is ready to 'dominate'

For the past several seasons, New Orleans Pelicans fans likely believed they always had a potential league MVP on their roster.