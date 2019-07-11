Zion Williamson wins ESPY for Best College Athlete

Prior to being selected first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson showcased his talents on the collegiate level at Duke. On Wednesday, July 10, Williamson was awarded Best College Athlete at the 2019 ESPY award show at L.A. LIVE.

The ESPY award winners were selected by fans voting on ESPN.com.

"I love Duke," Williamson said. "Wish I could’ve stayed a second year, but I had other things to do.”

Williamson beat out Oregon women's basketball player Sabrina Ionescu, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, and UCLA softball player Rachel Garcia.

Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last season on his way to becoming just the third freshman to win the John R. Wooden Award as the nation's men's player of the year. Williamson, 19, joined Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis as the only freshman to take home the award.