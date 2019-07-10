Pelicans News Around the Web (7-10-2019)
Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Postgame after Bulls Summer League
New Orleans Pelicans new rookies Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker sideline interview postgame after defeating the Chicago Bulls in game 3 at 2019 NBA Summer LeagueSee More»
Swin Cash Summer League InterviewSee More»
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: Fred Vinson 7-8-2019
Pelicans summer league head coach Fred Vinson recaps match-up vs the Chicago Bulls on Monday, July 8.See More»
Pelicans introduce rookies Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada
The New Orleans Pelicans and GM Trajan Langdon introduced the Pelicans newest rookies via trade in Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Didi LouzadSee More»
Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart Q&A with Mike Trudell
In a widely-discussed and reported trade that finally became official Saturday, New Orleans in part acquired a trio of players from the Los Angeles Lakers, including forward Brandon Ingram and guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart. Lakers TV sideline reporter Mike Trudell has been there for each of the three players’ entire NBA careers, making him the perfect candidate to discuss the additions with Pelicans.com this week:See More»
Zion's Summer League exit just 'precautionary'
LAS VEGAS -- Zion Williamson took in the New Orleans Pelicans' Monday night game from the sideline, having been shut down after playing for just nine minutes on Friday night. The team said he knocked knees with another player in Friday's game and suffered a bruised left knee.See More»
The Woj Pod: New Orleans EVP David Griffin
New Orleans Pelicans EVP of Basketball Operations David Griffin joins Adrian Wojnarowski to go inside the Anthony Davis trade, the art of the superstar trade, the rapidly changing discipline of NBA team building, why the journey to the Cavaliers 2016 championship missed joy and Zion Williamson.See More»
David Griffin: New Orleans Pelicans Jrue Holiday Capable of MVP Season
The New Orleans Pelicans are now Jrue Holiday’s team to lead. David Griffin believes Holiday is capable of an NBA Most Valuable Player worthy season.See More»
Social Media Reaction to Jaxson Hayes' Dunk
Pelicans rookie Center Jaxson Hayes made a big splash last night in his Summer League debut with the dunk heard 'round the web. Take a look at the social media reaction following the slam.See More»
Jaxson Hayes dunk over Bulls defender goes viral, was SportsCenter's top highlight
LAS VEGAS – New Orleans forward Kenrich Williams put both hands on the back of his head, then stared at teammate Jaxson Hayes, like a stunned sibling who’d just watched his younger brother break a window or something valuable in their home.See More»
Who is Jaxson Hayes? An overnight Pelicans sensation, vicious at the rim -- years in the making
That dunk Monday night, the one where Jaxson Hayes nearly hurdled Bulls rookie Mychal Mulder while leaping high enough to catch him with a knee to the face — watch it again.See More»
