Pelicans News Around the Web (7-10-2019)

Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Postgame after Bulls Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans new rookies Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker sideline interview postgame after defeating the Chicago Bulls in game 3 at 2019 NBA Summer League

Swin Cash Summer League Interview

Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: Fred Vinson 7-8-2019

Pelicans summer league head coach Fred Vinson recaps match-up vs the Chicago Bulls on Monday, July 8.

Pelicans introduce rookies Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada

The New Orleans Pelicans and GM Trajan Langdon introduced the Pelicans newest rookies via trade in Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Didi Louzad

Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart Q&A with Mike Trudell

In a widely-discussed and reported trade that finally became official Saturday, New Orleans in part acquired a trio of players from the Los Angeles Lakers, including forward Brandon Ingram and guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart. Lakers TV sideline reporter Mike Trudell has been there for each of the three players’ entire NBA careers, making him the perfect candidate to discuss the additions with Pelicans.com this week:

Zion's Summer League exit just 'precautionary'

LAS VEGAS -- Zion Williamson took in the New Orleans Pelicans' Monday night game from the sideline, having been shut down after playing for just nine minutes on Friday night. The team said he knocked knees with another player in Friday's game and suffered a bruised left knee.

The Woj Pod: New Orleans EVP David Griffin

New Orleans Pelicans EVP of Basketball Operations David Griffin joins Adrian Wojnarowski to go inside the Anthony Davis trade, the art of the superstar trade, the rapidly changing discipline of NBA team building, why the journey to the Cavaliers 2016 championship missed joy and Zion Williamson.

David Griffin: New Orleans Pelicans Jrue Holiday Capable of MVP Season

The New Orleans Pelicans are now Jrue Holiday’s team to lead. David Griffin believes Holiday is capable of an NBA Most Valuable Player worthy season.

Social Media Reaction to Jaxson Hayes' Dunk

Pelicans rookie Center Jaxson Hayes made a big splash last night in his Summer League debut with the dunk heard 'round the web. Take a look at the social media reaction following the slam.

Jaxson Hayes dunk over Bulls defender goes viral, was SportsCenter's top highlight

LAS VEGAS – New Orleans forward Kenrich Williams put both hands on the back of his head, then stared at teammate Jaxson Hayes, like a stunned sibling who’d just watched his younger brother break a window or something valuable in their home.

Who is Jaxson Hayes? An overnight Pelicans sensation, vicious at the rim -- years in the making

That dunk Monday night, the one where Jaxson Hayes nearly hurdled Bulls rookie Mychal Mulder while leaping high enough to catch him with a knee to the face — watch it again.