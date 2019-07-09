Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
Social Media Reaction to Jaxson Hayes' Dunk
Pelicans rookie Center Jaxson Hayes made a big splash last night in his Summer League debut with the dunk heard 'round the web. Take a look at the social media reaction following the slam.
What Jaxson Hayes did to Mychal Mulder is illegal in 17 states. RIP. pic.twitter.com/csjmSzCx5D— Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) July 9, 2019
HOLY Jaxson Hayes just dunked this dude into dust pic.twitter.com/8iEgfwMDlt— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 9, 2019
that’s how you feel @hayes_jaxson ❓❓ https://t.co/W242VRfdho— Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 9, 2019
That guy when Hayes went up pic.twitter.com/RBIWkznWtc— Brett Leal (@BrettLeal) July 9, 2019
