LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 8: Jaxson Hayes #10 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts to a play during the game against the Chicago Bulls on July 8, 2019 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Social Media Reaction to Jaxson Hayes' Dunk

Posted: Jul 09, 2019

Pelicans rookie Center Jaxson Hayes made a big splash last night in his Summer League debut with the dunk heard 'round the web. Take a look at the social media reaction following the slam. 

Tags
Pelicans, Jaxson Hayes, summer league, dunk

Related Content

Pelicans

Jaxson Hayes

summer league

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter