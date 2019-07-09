Social Media Reaction to Jaxson Hayes' Dunk

Pelicans rookie Center Jaxson Hayes made a big splash last night in his Summer League debut with the dunk heard 'round the web. Take a look at the social media reaction following the slam.

pic.twitter.com/BjcvyqljCx — Δlt► ₸iməline ℍ Ⱥ Π Ķ ↹ 2019 (@hanx3sports) July 9, 2019

What Jaxson Hayes did to Mychal Mulder is illegal in 17 states. RIP. pic.twitter.com/csjmSzCx5D — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) July 9, 2019

HOLY Jaxson Hayes just dunked this dude into dust pic.twitter.com/8iEgfwMDlt — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 9, 2019