Pelicans News Around the Web (4-28-2022)

injury list remains unchanged for Game 6 in New Orleans

New Orleans’ injury update released Wednesday afternoon remained the same as several previous ones, with Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) listed as out.

New Orleans Pelicans announce sellout crowd for red out, NBA Playoff Game 6 vs. Phoenix Suns

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that Game 6 of the teams’ opening-round Western Conference Playoffs vs. the Phoenix Suns is sold out. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. To ensure a Red Out, all fans will receive a FREE red NOLA VS. E’ERBODY T-shirt designed by local sign maker Nan Parati. The shirts will be pre-placed at their seat.

Pelicans facing a third must-win situation this month in Game 6 vs. Suns

The fate of the New Orleans Pelicans’ 2021-22 season will be at stake Thursday when they host the top-seeded Phoenix Suns. The NBA playoffs are brand-new territory for two-thirds of the Pelicans’ roster this spring, but the win-or-go-home scenario of Game 6 certainly is not. In fact, it’s the third time New Orleans has needed a victory to avoid elimination in the month of April alone.

Scott Kushner: Pelicans' formula for survival against Suns is simple: Just make shots

The anatomy of an upset doesn’t have to follow a well-worn formula. But in the NBA, there’s definitely a path of least resistance.

Rod Walker: Saints, Pelicans both on clock for what could be banner day for New Orleans sports

If you want to know how big Thursday is for sports fans in New Orleans, just ask the woman who owns two professional teams in the city why it’s such a big deal.

The trio behind the New Orleans Pelicans' improbable playoff run

IT IS JUST after midnight when 2-year-old Nazanin Alvarado takes the podium with her dad, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, following Sunday's Game 4 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (hamstring strain) could return in coming days, sources say

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker is progressing on a return soon, possibly for Game 6 on Thursday or a potential Game 7 on Saturday in the franchise's Western Conference first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans, sources told ESPN.

Brandon Ingram is savoring his first action in playoffs. 'I feel like it's our time.'

After Brandon Ingram scored 30 points to send the New Orleans Pelicans to the playoffs, Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall whisked Ingram away to make sure he got to enjoy the moment.

Brandon Ingram says he'll be OK after jamming fingers in New Orleans Pelicans' Game 5 loss to Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram came to Tuesday night's postgame news conference with his right ring and pinkie fingers taped up in black athletic tape, but he insisted he'll be good to go for Game 6 on Thursday.