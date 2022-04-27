injury list remains unchanged for Game 6 in New Orleans
New Orleans’ injury update released Wednesday afternoon remained the same as several previous ones, with Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) listed as out.
Phoenix All-Star guard Devin Booker (hamstring) did not play in Tuesday's game at the Footprint Center, which the Pelicans lost. With the Western Conference first-round series at 3-2 in favor of Phoenix, Game 6 is Thursday in the Smoothie King Center at 6:30 p.m. (Bally Sports, TNT, 100.3 FM).
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
NEW ORLEANS (EIGHTH SEED IN WEST)
Game 5 loss vs. Suns
CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas
Reserves: Larry Nance Jr., Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III, Devonte’ Graham, Naji Marshall, Willy Hernangomez, Garrett Temple
PHOENIX (FIRST SEED IN WEST)
Game 5 win at Phoenix
Chris Paul, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton
Reserves: Landry Shamet, Cam Payne, JaVale McGee, Torrey Craig, Bismack Biyombo, Aaron Holiday, Elfrid Payton, Ish Wainright
SERIES SCHEDULE
April 17: at Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99
April 19: New Orleans 125, at Phoenix 114
April 22: Phoenix 114, at New Orleans 111
April 24: at New Orleans 118, Phoenix 103
April 26: at Phoenix 112, New Orleans 97
April 28: at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
*April 30: at Phoenix, TBD
*If necessary