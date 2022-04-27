Pelicans Spurs Play-In 2022

New Orleans Pelicans announce sellout crowd for red out, NBA Playoff Game 6 vs. Phoenix Suns

The Pelicans host the Suns at the Smoothie King Center on Thursday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m.
Posted: Apr 27, 2022

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that Game 6 of the teams’ opening-round Western Conference Playoffs vs. the Phoenix Suns is sold out. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. To ensure a Red Out, all fans will receive a FREE red NOLA VS. E’ERBODY T-shirt designed by local sign maker Nan Parati. The shirts will be pre-placed at their seat.

Fans are encouraged to arrive to the Smoothie King Center early Thursday to participate in pre-game happy hour from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. outside on Dave Dixon Drive. The event will feature live music from Baton Rouge-based band Parish County Line, free face painting, a limited number of free Pelicans signs for fans to take into the arena, and other special festivities. Fans can also sign a large Pelicans flag to symbolize #OneNola coming together to support this playoff run. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and season ticket holders will receive two free beers.

ESPN 100.3 FM will be broadcasting live from the happy hour, and Bally Sports New Orleans will broadcast its live pregame show from the Stem Zone inside the Smoothie King Center during pre-game, halftime and post-game.

The national anthem will be sung by University of New Orleans basketball player Jacqueline Dianis and halftime will feature Lil Nathan and the Zydeco Big Timers. Additionally, there will be three pop-up musical performances by different musicians from the Gulf South region.

“We are thrilled to host our next Red Out game against the Phoenix Suns in the Smoothie King Center this Thursday night. The impact our fans have had in this series is unmatched, and we encourage all fans to continue their positive support of our fearless team,” said New Orleans Pelicans Governor Mrs. Gayle Benson. “It’s a blessing to see the energy and excitement surrounding our team grow throughout our region during this playoff run, and I look forward to seeing everyone come out early to our game on Thursday night.”

Season tickets for the 2022/23 season are on sale now and demand remains high, fans are encouraged to call 504-525-4667 or email SeasonTicketServices@Pelicans.com for more information on how to reserve seats for next season. The Pelicans are excited to offer their best-ever season ticket holder benefits for the 2022/23 season including a personal NBA League Pass subscription, special quarterly events, build your own benefit credit, exclusive season ticket holder gifts and access to playoff tickets for this season and next.

Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Suns NBA PLayoffs Round 1 Game 5 | 4/26/22

Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players postgame interviews following game 5 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/26/2022).

Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Suns NBA PLayoffs Round 1 Game 5 | 4/26/22
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Suns NBA PLayoffs Round 1 Game 5 | 4/26/22

Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players postgame interviews following game 5 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/26/2022).
Apr 27, 2022  |  02:59
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Suns NBA Playoffs Round1 Game 5 | 4/26/22
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Suns NBA Playoffs Round1 Game 5 | 4/26/22

Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players postgame interviews following game 5 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/26/2022).
Apr 27, 2022  |  03:41
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Suns NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 | 4/26/22
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Suns NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 | 4/26/22

Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players postgame interviews following game 5 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/26/2022).
Apr 27, 2022  |  04:28
CJ McCollum Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 | 4/26/22
CJ McCollum Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 | 4/26/22

Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players postgame interviews following game 5 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/26/2022).
Apr 27, 2022  |  03:00
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 21 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 27, 2022  |  01:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 21 points vs. Phoenix Suns

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 21 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 27, 2022  |  01:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 22 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 27, 2022  |  02:03
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 22 points vs. Phoenix Suns

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 22 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 27, 2022  |  02:03
Jose Alvarado forces turnover vs. Chris Paul | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Jose Alvarado forces turnover vs. Chris Paul | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado forces an eight-court backcourt turnover against Chris Paul in the fourth quarter.
Apr 26, 2022  |  00:21
Jonas Valanciunas post moves and-1 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Jonas Valanciunas post moves and-1 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas goes to work in the post for the score and-1.
Apr 26, 2022  |  00:17
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans centers Jonas Valanciunas and Jaxson Hayes connect for the alley-oop dunk.
Apr 26, 2022  |  00:07
Jonas Valanciunas dives for the dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highligths | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Jonas Valanciunas dives for the dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highligths | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas dives to the rim for the slam.
Apr 26, 2022  |  00:00
Brandon Ingram fadeaway | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Brandon Ingram fadeaway | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram rises up for the fadeaway jumper at the top of the key.
Apr 26, 2022  |  00:17
Back to back triples from Jose Alvarado and CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Highlights Game 5
Back to back triples from Jose Alvarado and CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Highlights Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and CJ McCollum drill back-to-back triples against the Suns.
Apr 26, 2022  |  00:20
CJ McCollum splits pair of defenders to hit crafty layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
CJ McCollum splits pair of defenders to hit crafty layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum splits the defenders down the lane
Apr 26, 2022  |  00:00
Brandon Ingram catch and go | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Brandon Ingram catch and go | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram catches the pass and drives to the rim for the score.
Apr 26, 2022  |  00:14
Jonas Valanciunas putback | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Jonas Valanciunas putback | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas fights for the putback bucket in the first quarter.
Apr 26, 2022  |  00:17
Pelicans fly to Phoenix for Game 5 against the Suns
Pelicans fly to Phoenix for Game 5 against the Suns

Go behind the scenes as the New Orleans Pelicans catch their flight to Phoenix for Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 25, 2022  |  00:55
Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson on the team's hard work & success
Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson on the team's hard work & success

New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson talks with Bally Sports New Orleans' Jen Hale about the success of the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2021-22 NBA season and playoffs.
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:37
Jamie Foxx, Jose Alvarado postgame respect after Game 4 win vs. Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-24-22
Jamie Foxx, Jose Alvarado postgame respect after Game 4 win vs. Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-24-22

Actor, comedian, and singer Jamie Foxx shares his fandom with New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and head coach Willie Green following the team's Game 4 win over the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:51
Willie Green locker room speech after Game 4 win vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-24-22
Willie Green locker room speech after Game 4 win vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-24-22

Hear New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame speech following the team's Game 4 win over the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 25, 2022  |  00:38
Game Recap: Pelicans 118, Suns 103 Game 4 | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Game Recap: Pelicans 118, Suns 103 Game 4 | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Led by Brandon Ingrams 30 points, four rebounds and five assists, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game four, 118-103. Jonas Valanciunas added a Playoff career-high 26 points, alo
Apr 25, 2022  |  00:02
Brandon Ingram postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Brandon Ingram postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  04:03
Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas' postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  03:00
Herb Jones postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Herb Jones postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones' postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  02:43
Jose Alvarado postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Jose Alvarado postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  03:46
CJ McCollum postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
CJ McCollum postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  05:23
Willie Green postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Willie Green postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  07:03
Pelicans forward Herb Jones Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Pelicans forward Herb Jones Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones' highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:43
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:54
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Phoenix Suns

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:54
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:56
New Orleans Pelicans Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns 4/24/22
New Orleans Pelicans Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns 4/24/22

New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs the Phoenix Suns from Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 25, 2022  |  03:00
