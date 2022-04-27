New Orleans Pelicans announce sellout crowd for red out, NBA Playoff Game 6 vs. Phoenix Suns

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that Game 6 of the teams’ opening-round Western Conference Playoffs vs. the Phoenix Suns is sold out. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. To ensure a Red Out, all fans will receive a FREE red NOLA VS. E’ERBODY T-shirt designed by local sign maker Nan Parati. The shirts will be pre-placed at their seat.

Fans are encouraged to arrive to the Smoothie King Center early Thursday to participate in pre-game happy hour from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. outside on Dave Dixon Drive. The event will feature live music from Baton Rouge-based band Parish County Line, free face painting, a limited number of free Pelicans signs for fans to take into the arena, and other special festivities. Fans can also sign a large Pelicans flag to symbolize #OneNola coming together to support this playoff run. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and season ticket holders will receive two free beers.

ESPN 100.3 FM will be broadcasting live from the happy hour, and Bally Sports New Orleans will broadcast its live pregame show from the Stem Zone inside the Smoothie King Center during pre-game, halftime and post-game.

The national anthem will be sung by University of New Orleans basketball player Jacqueline Dianis and halftime will feature Lil Nathan and the Zydeco Big Timers. Additionally, there will be three pop-up musical performances by different musicians from the Gulf South region.

“We are thrilled to host our next Red Out game against the Phoenix Suns in the Smoothie King Center this Thursday night. The impact our fans have had in this series is unmatched, and we encourage all fans to continue their positive support of our fearless team,” said New Orleans Pelicans Governor Mrs. Gayle Benson. “It’s a blessing to see the energy and excitement surrounding our team grow throughout our region during this playoff run, and I look forward to seeing everyone come out early to our game on Thursday night.”

