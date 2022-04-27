Pelicans News Around the Web (4-27-2022)

Game 5 playoff postgame wrap: No. 1 Suns 112, No. 8 Pelicans 97

A Phoenix team that excelled in a variety of categories and posted the NBA’s best record this season returned to form to a large extent Tuesday. New Orleans kept battling and remained in the hunt despite the Suns grabbing a big lead, but the Pelicans couldn’t get close enough to pull off a road victory.

Game 6 of Pelicans-Suns scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday

New Orleans basketball fans who also support getting more sleep had an unusual rooting interest come through for them Tuesday, when Miami eliminated Atlanta from the Eastern Conference playoffs. That result clears the way for the Pelicans’ Game 6 home game on Thursday vs. Phoenix to be scheduled for 6:30 p.m., as the first half of a TNT doubleheader. A Hawks victory over the Heat on Tuesday would have moved Thursday’s tip-off time back a couple hours, but instead the Smoothie King Center will get to host its earliest game since the 2022 NBA postseason began.

Mikal Bridges scores 31 points as Pelicans fall behind Suns 3-2 in first-round series

PHOENIX — Willie Green played with Chris Paul for three seasons and coached him for two more.

Pelicans, after an inconsistent Game 5 loss to the Suns, will need a complete performance to keep their season alive

In each of the past three games of the Pelicans’ first-round series against the Suns, a standout performance by a role player ended up swinging the contest.

Bridges, Paul lead Suns past Pelicans 112-97 for 3-2 lead

PHOENIX -- — Mikal Bridges was playing his 47th minute of basketball on Tuesday night when he leaped into the air, threw down a huge two-handed jam and pulled himself up on the rim with a little sneer for good measure.

Valanciunas and the Pelicans host conference foe Phoenix

Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (36-46, eighth in the Western Conference)

CJ McCollum has found a home with the Pelicans: ‘When you have something good, you hold on to it’

Veteran guard talks about his future in New Orleans, first-year coach Willie Green, his relationship with Damian Lillard and more