Game 6 of Pelicans-Suns scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday

New Orleans basketball fans who also support getting more sleep had an unusual rooting interest come through for them Tuesday, when Miami eliminated Atlanta from the Eastern Conference playoffs. That result clears the way for the Pelicans’ Game 6 home game on Thursday vs. Phoenix to be scheduled for 6:30 p.m., as the first half of a TNT doubleheader. A Hawks victory over the Heat on Tuesday would have moved Thursday’s tip-off time back a couple hours, but instead the Smoothie King Center will get to host its earliest game since the 2022 NBA postseason began.