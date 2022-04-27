Game 5 playoff postgame wrap: No. 1 Suns 112, No. 8 Pelicans 97

A Phoenix team that excelled in a variety of categories and posted the NBA’s best record this season returned to form to a large extent Tuesday. New Orleans kept battling and remained in the hunt despite the Suns grabbing a big lead, but the Pelicans couldn’t get close enough to pull off a road victory.

Phoenix regained the series edge by going up a dozen points after a quarter and led by 18 points midway through the third period, before Jose Alvarado spearheaded a rally at both ends of the floor.

“They kind of knocked us on our heels early,” New Orleans head coach Willie Green said of the Suns. “We did a better job throughout the rest of the game, but just to start, we have to be better.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Mikal Bridges sank a pair of free throws with just over a minute remaining, giving Phoenix an 11-point lead. The Pelicans had a few chances to cut their deficit to two possessions, but misfired on jumpers, enabling the Suns to keep the visitors at arm’s length.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

During one stretch of the fourth quarter, Alvarado authored a series of defensive highlights, including creating another eight-second violation against Chris Paul and picking up two steals. The rookie from Georgia Tech also scored seven points in the final stanza, including hitting a big three-point bucket, dropping in a layup and drawing a foul to sink two free throws. He totaled 12 points in 20 minutes.

BY THE NUMBERS

10/27, 5/25: Phoenix three-point shooting, then New Orleans three-point shooting. The Suns have struggled from distance throughout the series but received some timely triples from the likes of Cam Payne and Mikal Bridges, who were 6/7 combined.

80-77: Suns scoring advantage in the final three quarters. A 32-20 first quarter proved essential for the hosts.

14: New Orleans assists, too low of a tally and reflecting the need for better ball movement.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

HUSTLE GAME

Phoenix was a step quicker to the ball early, putting New Orleans on its heels. As Joel Meyers noted on New Orleans’ TV broadcast, the Suns grabbed more than their share of 50-50 balls, leading to some momentum-stopping offensive boards and second-chance buckets.

DYNAMIC DUO

It wasn’t an efficient night for CJ McCollum at 7/22 for 21 points, while Brandon Ingram put up nearly the same shooting numbers (7/19 for 22 points). Both players dished out five assists, but that represented more than two-thirds of the Pelicans’ dimes.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Among the Pelicans’ three rookies with rotation roles, Alvarado played perhaps his best overall game of the series so far – which is saying something – while Herbert Jones made his usual versatile contributions (seven rebounds, two blocks, two steals) but went 1/5 shooting in 40 minutes. Trey Murphy III came up with a block in 13 minutes.