Pelicans News Around the Web (4-14-2021)

James Johnson questionable, Lonzo Ball doubtful for New Orleans Pelicans game vs. New York Knicks

The New Orleans Pelicans listed James Johnson questionable on Tuesday's official injury update, due to right wrist soreness. Lonzo Ball (left hip flexor soreness) is doubtful to play against the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center.

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram embracing leadership demands as Pelicans push for playoffs

After Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram combined for 65 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in an ugly win Sunday night at Cleveland, Stan Van Gundy complimented the play of his two superstars. But the Pelicans head coach also felt the need to demand more from them.

Jaxson Hayes was a question mark for the Pelicans; now he looks like a keeper

Zion Williamson and Jaxson Hayes were taken seven spots apart in the 2019 draft.