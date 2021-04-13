James Johnson questionable, Lonzo Ball doubtful for New Orleans Pelicans game vs. New York Knicks
The New Orleans Pelicans listed James Johnson questionable on Tuesday's official injury update, due to right wrist soreness. Lonzo Ball (left hip flexor soreness) is doubtful to play against the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center.
Ruled out for the Pelicans are guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right thumb surgery).
The game will be broadcasted by Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
NEW ORLEANS (25-29, 11TH IN WEST)
Monday win vs. Sacramento
Wes Iwundu, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
Knicks (28-27, 8TH IN EAST)
Monday win vs. Lakers
Elfrid Payton, RJ Barrett, Nerlens Noel, Reggie Bullock, Julius Randle
SEASON SERIES
SECOND HALF
April 14: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
April 18: at New York, 12 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
New Orleans 20-17 (Pelicans won 1)