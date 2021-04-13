James Johnson questionable, Lonzo Ball doubtful for New Orleans Pelicans game vs. New York Knicks

The New Orleans Pelicans listed James Johnson questionable on Tuesday's official injury update, due to right wrist soreness. Lonzo Ball (left hip flexor soreness) is doubtful to play against the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center.

Ruled out for the Pelicans are guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right thumb surgery).

The game will be broadcasted by Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (25-29, 11TH IN WEST)

Monday win vs. Sacramento

Wes Iwundu, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Knicks (28-27, 8TH IN EAST)

Monday win vs. Lakers

Elfrid Payton, RJ Barrett, Nerlens Noel, Reggie Bullock, Julius Randle

SEASON SERIES

SECOND HALF

April 14: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

April 18: at New York, 12 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 20-17 (Pelicans won 1)