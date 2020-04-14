Pelicans News Around the Web (4-14-2020)

New Orleans coaching staff joins Pelicans Playback starting on weekend

During the NBA’s month-plus hiatus, one compelling element of the brand-new “Pelicans Playback” show has been analysis of on-court X’s and O’s by New Orleans’ front office and broadcasters. Starting Sunday, the people who’ve drawn up those plays will be featured on the 30-minute broadcast.

Swin Cash on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 13, 2020

Pelicans' Vice President of basketball operations and team development Swin Cash joins the show to discuss the role that team development is playing during this time, how players are looking to give back, her Pelicans Playback tonight with Jen Hale, and more.

NBA draft: 5 prospects Pelicans fans should have on their radar

We might never get to know how the Pelicans performed in what was shaping up to be their most exciting portion of their season.

New Orleans Pelicans hit the road to win 1905 pennant during yellow fever crisis

Life turned upside down in New Orleans in the span of a few days.

Lonzo Ball on Filtering Out the Noise, Breaking Down Clutch Plays, and the Best Fictional Coaches

The Pelicans point guard breaks down his transition from Los Angeles to New Orleans