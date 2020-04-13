New Orleans coaching staff joins Pelicans Playback starting on weekend

During the NBA’s month-plus hiatus, one compelling element of the brand-new “Pelicans Playback” show has been analysis of on-court X’s and O’s by New Orleans’ front office and broadcasters. Starting Sunday, the people who’ve drawn up those plays will be featured on the 30-minute broadcast.

Pelicans assistant coach Chris Finch is the first member of Alvin Gentry’s staff who will participate as a guest. Finch will join Jennifer Hale on Sunday at 5:30, prior to the Fox Sports New Orleans rebroadcast of New Orleans-Chicago from Feb. 6. Other coaches – including Gentry – will be on the show in other upcoming programs.

This evening, Swin Cash will make her second guest appearance on Monday’s Playback, while Wednesday’s show features David Griffin in his third appearance. Cash will also be the guest on Monday’s Pelicans Podcast, hosted by Daniel Sallerson.

This week’s schedule for Fox Sports New Orleans game rebroadcasts (“Pelicans Playback” guest):

Monday 7 and 10 p.m.: Boston at New Orleans from Jan. 26 (Swin Cash at 6:30)

Wednesday 7 and 10 p.m.: New Orleans at Cleveland from Jan. 28 (David Griffin at 6:30)

Sunday 6 and 9 p.m.: New Orleans at Chicago from Feb. 6 (Chris Finch at 5:30)