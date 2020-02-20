Pelicans News Around the Web (2-20-2020)

Pelicans face 5.5-game deficit for eighth in West, but have NBA’s most favorable schedule

When the second half of the NBA regular season begins Thursday, the New Orleans Pelicans (23-32) will be 5 1/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis (28-26) in the Western Conference standings.

Pelicans have little margin for error during stretch run: 'I think it's going to be some fun basketball'

A day before Brandon Ingram was set to play in the first All-Star Game of his career, his mind was already on the contests that would come after it. On Saturday, Ingram posted a message on Instagram that read, “Man I can’t wait 4 the second half of the season!!”

Fletcher Mackel: State of New Orleans Pelicans (in my opinion)

NEW ORLEANS — As the New Orleans Pelicans enjoy a few days off after the annual NBA All-Star break, I figured I'd use this time share some quick thoughts and opinions on the franchise.