Pelicans face 5.5-game deficit for eighth in West, but have NBA’s most favorable schedule
When the second half of the NBA regular season begins Thursday, the New Orleans Pelicans (23-32) will be 5 1/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis (28-26) in the Western Conference standings. By the time they take the court Friday at Moda Center to face Portland, the Pelicans could be six games back, with only 27 games remaining on their regular season schedule. Although that would seemingly be an exceptionally difficult deficit to overcome, New Orleans has already made a habit out of turning bleak situations into something better in 2019-20. The Pelicans started the season 1-7, but eventually fought their way back into playoff contention. They endured a 13-game losing streak in November/December, but have gone 17-10 since. They used 19 different starting lineups prior to Zion Williamson’s Jan. 22 debut, but have recently settled into the five-man unit they expected to field back in training camp.
Based on the standings, you may think New Orleans’ odds to reach the postseason are considered miniscule by objective observers, but based on the mathematical formulas used by prominent websites, it’s actually quite a bit more realistic than that. ESPN’s BPI formula gives the Pelicans a 16.9 percent of earning the No. 8 seed (the top seven West teams are already considered locks), while Basketball Reference’s model is even more optimistic, at 18.6 percent. One major factor behind those projections is that New Orleans has the NBA’s easiest remaining schedule, while Memphis is facing the most difficult. Of the Pelicans’ final 27 games, only nine opponents are currently over .500, including just one of the final 10 matchups. Meanwhile, among the Grizzlies’ remaining 28 games, 16 opponents sport winning records, as well as two head-to-head meetings with New Orleans. While the Pelicans close the slate with only one plus-.500 foe in the last 10 games (Philadelphia), during that same span, the Grizzlies match up with eight such opponents (Boston, Toronto twice, Dallas, Denver, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Houston).
Add it up, and ESPN.com’s mathematical projection has Memphis going 38-44, finishing just one game ahead of 37-45 New Orleans (the site actually has Portland winding up with the No. 8 spot at 39-43). Incidentally, if the Pelicans merely beat all of the teams on their schedule with losing records, but lose every game vs. the opponents with winning marks, they will surpass that prediction and go 41-41.
Here’s a closer look at what’s ahead for the teams in front of New Orleans in the race for No. 8:
8, MEMPHIS (28-26)
Remaining schedule overview: 12 home games, 16 road games; 16 games vs. opponents with winning records, 12 games vs. opponents with losing records
Remaining key games vs. other West playoff hopefuls: March 12 at Portland, March 16 at San Antonio, March 21 vs. New Orleans, March 24 at New Orleans, April 5 at Portland
Toughest remaining five-game stretch: From Feb. 21-29, the Grizzlies face the Lakers twice, while also visiting the Clippers and Houston
Opponents with two games remaining: Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Lakers, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Portland, Sacramento, Toronto
Tiebreaker status vs. Pelicans: New Orleans leads season series 2-0, with two March matchups remaining
9, PORTLAND (25-31)
Remaining schedule overview: 15 home games, 11 road games; 11 games vs. opponents with winning records, 15 games vs. opponents with losing records
Remaining key games vs. other West playoff hopefuls: Friday vs. New Orleans, March 12 vs. Memphis, April 5 vs. Memphis
Toughest remaining five-game stretch: From March 27-April 5, the Trail Blazers face four opponents with winning records and wrap up a six-game road trip with stops in Boston, Philadelphia and Brooklyn
Opponents with two games remaining: Boston, Detroit, Memphis, Minnesota, Phoenix
Tiebreaker status vs. Pelicans: New Orleans has clinched the season series by virtue of a 3-0 lead, with one matchup Friday
10, SAN ANTONIO (23-31)
Remaining schedule overview: 15 home games, 13 road games; 14 games vs. opponents with winning records, 14 games vs. opponents with losing records
Remaining key games vs. other West playoff hopefuls: March 16 vs. Memphis, March 18 at New Orleans, April 5 vs. New Orleans, April 15 vs. New Orleans
Toughest remaining five-game stretch: Coming out of the All-Star break, San Antonio visits Utah and Oklahoma City, then hosts Dallas, Orlando and Indiana during a three-game homestand
Opponents with two games remaining: Dallas, Denver, Golden State, Houston, Indiana, Minnesota, New Orleans (three times), Sacramento, Utah (three times)
Tiebreaker status vs. Pelicans: San Antonio leads season series 1-0 by prevailing Jan. 22 in Williamson’s NBA debut, but there are three meetings left. FYI, the second tiebreaker would be division record (Spurs are 3-5 vs. the Southwest; Pelicans are 3-7)
11, NEW ORLEANS (23-32)
Remaining schedule overview: 13 home games, 14 road games; 9 games vs. opponents with winning records, 18 games vs. opponents with losing records
Remaining key games vs. other West playoff hopefuls: Feb. 21 at Portland, March 18 vs. San Antonio, March 21 at Memphis, March 24 vs. Memphis, April 5 at San Antonio, April 15 at San Antonio
Toughest remaining five-game stretch: New Orleans does not have any five-game stretch that features more than three opponents with a winning record, but from March 13-21, the Pelicans visit Utah, the Clippers and Memphis
Opponents with two games remaining: Atlanta, Lakers, Memphis, Minnesota, Sacramento, San Antonio (three times), Washington
Tiebreaker status vs. other West playoff hopefuls: Leads Memphis 2-0 in season series, clinched season series vs. Portland, trails season series vs. San Antonio 0-1
We are the Pelicans
Get ready to rise as the New Orleans Pelicans take flight for the second half of the season.
All Videos
We are the Pelicans
Get ready to rise as the New Orleans Pelicans take flight for the second half of the season.
| 00:51
Ochsner Fitness Bootcamp with the Pelicans
The instructors from Ochsner Fitness Center kicked off Mardi Gras by hosting a bootcamp at the Pelicans practice facility this past weekend.
| 00:43
Pelicans volunteer at A.L. Davis Park with NORD and Sprite in support of Black History Month
The Pelicans Diversity and Inclusion Council partnered with NORD and Sprite to clean up A.L. Davis Park in support of Black History Month on Monday, February 17, 2020.
| 01:00
Behind-the-scenes: Pelicans City Edition uniform photo shoot 2020
Go behind-the-scenes with our rookies and new Pelicans veteran players as we kicked off the Carnival season with a photo shoot for our Mardi Gras City Edition uniforms.
| 00:29
All-Star 2020: Brandon Ingram slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives the baseline and finishes with the slam in the 69th NBA All-Star Game.
| 00:09
All-Star 2020: Brandon Ingram All-Star Game Introduction
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is introduced with Team Giannis at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.
| 00:14
Day 2: Pelicans at NBA All Star Weekend 2020
New Orleans Pelicans players Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Nickeil Alexander Walker and Nicolò Melli head to Chicago for the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend. Check out their adventures through Day 2.
| 04:12
Day 1: Pelicans at NBA All Star Weekend 2020
New Orleans Pelicans players Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Nickeil Alexander Walker and Nicolò Melli head to Chicago for the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend. Check out their adventures through Day 1.
| 03:43
Brandon Ingram 2020 All-Star Media Availability 2-15-20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks to the media at All-Star media availability during 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 18:55
Rising Stars 2020: Zion Williamson launches down the lane
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson takes off toward the rim for the dunk in the 2020 Rising Stars Game during NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 00:20
Rising Stars 2020: Zion Williamson rocks the rim
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson adjusts the backboard with the slam for Team USA in the 2020 Rising Stars Game during NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 00:22
Rising Stars 2020: Ja Morant feeds Zion Williamson for the slam
February 14, 2020: Team World vs. Team USA - Highlights of Zion Williamson
| 00:19
Rising Stars 2020: Zion Williamson one-handed throwdown
New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson throws down the one-handed slam at the 2020 Rising Stars Game during NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 00:19
Rising Stars 2020: Nicolò Melli and Nickeil Alexander-Walker back-to-back triples
New Orleans Pelicans rookies Nicolò Melli and Nickeil Alexander-Walker connect on back-to-back triples for Team World during the 2020 Rising Stars Game at NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 00:21
Rising Stars 2020: On-Court Interview with Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson chats with TNT commentators during the 2020 Rising Stars Game during NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 01:38
Rising Stars 2020: Zion Williamson Alley-Oop Slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson rises up for the alley-oop slam in the 2020 Rising Stars game during NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 00:15
All-Star 2020: Pelicans player intros at Rising Stars Game
New Orleans Pelicans players Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Nicolò Melli and Zion Williamson are introduced with Team World and Team USA at the 2020 Rising Stars Game during NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 00:26
Pelicans Pick Up Lines 2020: Brandon Ingram
As a Valentine's Day treat, Pelicans players share their favorite used or overheard pick up lines.
| 00:24
Nicolò Melli 2020 Rising Stars Media Availability 2-14-20
New Orleans Pelicans F/C Nicolò Melli speaks to the media at 2020 Rising Stars media availability during 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 13:41
Nickeil Alexander-Walker 2020 Rising Stars Media Availability 2-14-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks to the media at 2020 Rising Stars media availability during 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 14:29
Zion Williamson 2020 Rising Stars Media Availability 2-14-20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson speaks to the media at 2020 Rising Stars media availability during NBA All-Star Weekend.
| 14:26
Pelicans Owner donates office space to Operation Restoration
New Orleans Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson donated office space to Operation Restoration in Benson Tower. Operation Restoration is a non-profit organization committed to supporting women and girls impacted by incarceration, restore their lives, and help them discover new possibilities.
| 01:08
Pelicans vs. Thunder: Dance Cam Battle
New Orleans Pelicans fans show off their moves on the Dance Cam during the team's game against the Thunder on February 13, 2020.
| 01:07
Entertainment: Pelicans Mini Drummers 2nd quarter performance - February 13 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Pelicans mini drummers performed for fans during the 2nd quarter of the team's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 13, 2020.
| 01:27
Entertainment: Pelicans Dance & Hype Team 3rd quarter performance - February 13 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Pelicans Dance & Hype Team performed for fans during the 3rd quarter of the team's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 13, 2020.
| 01:25
Entertainment: The 689 Swampers performance - February 13 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
The 689 Swampers performed for fans during the team's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 13, 2020.
| 01:43
Entertainment: National Anthem performance by St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Choir – February 13 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Choir performed the United States National Anthem in the Smoothie King Center on Thursday, February 13 as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 01:47
Pelicans, ACME Truck Line host Reading Timeout with Jahlil Okafor
Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor and ACME Truck Line joined students from Westwego in fun and games at the Smoothie King Center on February 12, emphasizing the importance of strong reading skills in a healthy lifestyle.
| 01:00
Pelicans vs. Thunder Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-13-20
Zion Williamson speaks to the media following the Pelicans' close loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 01:38
Pelicans vs. Thunder Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 2-13-20
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 06:30
NEXT UP: