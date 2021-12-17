Pelicans News Around the Web (12-17-2021)

Pelicans have four players listed as out for Bucks game Friday

Forty-eight hours after prevailing on the strength of Devonte’ Graham’s historic 61-foot shot at Oklahoma City, New Orleans returns home to face Milwaukee on Friday (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM), before heading back on the road Sunday to visit Philadelphia.

New Orleans guard Devonte’ Graham banked in a buzzer-beating, 61-foot shot from beyond the halfcourt stripe to beat Oklahoma City on Wednesday, the NBA’s longest game-winning basket of the last 25 years. Before Graham authored one of the most memorable plays in New Orleans franchise history, though, Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander forced a tie by draining an off-balance, 37-footer from the center of the floor, as New Orleans veteran guard Garrett Temple unsuccessfully tried to grab him for a two-shot foul. Pelicans coaches and players could not believe Gilgeous-Alexander was not only able to elude Temple’s grasp, but also swish a high-degree-of-difficulty bomb that made the Paycom Center scoreboard read New Orleans 110, Oklahoma City 110, with just 1.4 seconds remaining.

NEW ORLEANS – Following a consultation and further evaluation with Dr. Richard Ferkel of the Southern California Orthopedic Institute yesterday, Zion Williamson received a biologic injection into the fracture site to stimulate bone healing in his right foot.

Zion Williamson flew to Los Angeles this week for an injection to promote healing in his right foot.

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Pelicans announced Zion Williamson has received an injection in his right foot to help the bone-healing process.