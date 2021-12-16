Devonte’ Graham enjoying reaction to miraculous game-winner from beyond halfcourt at OKC

Friends and acquaintances of Devonte’ Graham, your patience is required. Since firing in a 61-foot three-pointer that beat Oklahoma City at the buzzer Wednesday night, the New Orleans guard hasn’t had nearly enough time to respond to every DM or text that’s arrived on his phone. Not to worry – Graham got your message.

“There were some people telling me (in texts) they’ve seen me hit crazier shots than that before,” said a smiling Graham, a North Carolina native who played three previous NBA seasons for Charlotte. “I tried to respond to who I could respond to. (On Twitter), there were so many mentions, you can’t even look at them all.”

Graham vowed Wednesday night to watch the highlight of his long-range bomb “400 times,” but Thursday afternoon indicated that he’d already easily cleared that number. The 26-year-old wanted to see reaction to the bucket from every angle.

“Definitely at least 400. I slowed it down, slow motion,” Graham said. “I tried to watch it and see the whole bench reaction, and Coach (Willie Green) jumping up and down like a cheerleader.”

The former University of Kansas standout also had a group of friends attend the game in Oklahoma City, with their seats near New Orleans’ bench. On video you can see a number of fans jump up to celebrate in the rows immediately behind the Pelicans; some of those excited spectators were Graham’s pals.

“I had my homeboys there, sitting behind the bench,” Graham said. “I was watching their reaction (on the replay). I watched that a good amount of times.”

Wednesday was a warm December day in OKC with a high of 75 degrees, but things cooled considerably for Graham when he walked into the visiting locker room and had buckets of ice water dumped on him.

“I don’t know if it was Naji (Marshall) or Jaxson (Hayes), but two buckets came out of nowhere,” he said, laughing. “My whole locker was wet, my shoes were wet – the ones I wore to the (arena), not my (game sneakers) I had on. My clothes were wet. It was all bad.”

Graham said one of the most enjoyable parts of the experience was seeing videos people created with humorous voiceovers narrating his 61-footer. He also loved the reactions of teammates. Although he couldn’t conceivably respond to every text that arrived, he did answer his phone when he saw a Pelicans guard calling him from Birmingham. Jose Alvarado, a two-way contract player currently assigned to the team’s G League affiliate and a big-time sideline "hype man" for the Pels, dialed in after watching Graham’s game-winner.

“Jose called me right after the game and was screaming (into the phone),” Graham said, smiling. “It was great.”