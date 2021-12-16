Pelicans have four players listed as out for Bucks game Friday

Forty-eight hours after prevailing on the strength of Devonte’ Graham’s historic 61-foot shot at Oklahoma City, New Orleans returns home to face Milwaukee on Friday (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM), before heading back on the road Sunday to visit Philadelphia.

The Pelicans’ injury report remains unchanged from prior games. Listed as out for New Orleans are Daulton Hommes (G League assignment two-way player/right fibular stress fracture), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (league suspension) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

MILWAUKEE (19-11)

Wednesday win vs. Indiana

Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora, Bobby Portis

NEW ORLEANS (9-21)

Wednesday win at Oklahoma City

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 17: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Jan. 1: at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 27-14 (Bucks won last 1)