Pelicans News Around the Web (12-15-2020)

Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Pelicans 114, Heat 92

New Orleans’ compressed 2020 offseason was highlighted by the acquisitions of NBA veterans Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams, but on Monday, a trio of roster additions from the previous year excelled.

Todd Graffagnini on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 14, 2020

Daniel Sallerson, Jim Eichenhofer, and Todd Graffagnini come together prior to the Pelicans first preseason game against the Miami Heat. The trio talk about expectations for tonight's game, the new roster, training camp, and much more.

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram 1-2 punch does not disappoint in preseason win over Heat

Stan Van Gundy was back on the sideline for the first time in 2½ years Monday.

Four striking ways 2021 Pelicans will look different under Stan Van Gundy

It’s a new season with new expectations for the New Orleans Pelicans, but they’re still in search of a solution to the same problem that’s been plaguing them for years:

Story of Stan Van Gundy | Part 1: An early love for the game

That’s perhaps the best way to describe what it’s like to speak with people who’ve known Stan Van Gundy the longest, as they recall Stan the aspiring athlete. Forty-plus years ago, the current New Orleans Pelicans head coach was an eager freshman guard at NCAA Division III school SUNY Brockport, near Rochester, N.Y.

Zion Williamson remembers what it's like to play big minutes in Pelicans' preseason win

The way Zion Williamson was used in his first year made it nearly impossible for him to get into a rhythm.

Zion Williamson unleashed: 5 observations from Pelicans’ preseason debut

Stan Van Gundy wanted to see some positive results from his players in his first game as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, and they delivered.

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson thrives in debut without restrictions

When Zion Williamson told reporters about not having any sort of restrictions on him this season, he was happy. The smile on his face was bright and his happiness shined through on the video call last week.

NBA preseason: Zion Williamson shines in extended minutes; Chris Paul makes presence felt in Suns debut

Day 4 of the NBA preseason schedule is officially in the books, and even if most of the games on the slate were rematches, the storylines continue to evolve as we march towards the beginning of the regular season.