Pelicans News Around the Web (12-15-2020)
Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Pelicans 114, Heat 92
New Orleans’ compressed 2020 offseason was highlighted by the acquisitions of NBA veterans Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams, but on Monday, a trio of roster additions from the previous year excelled.See More»
Todd Graffagnini on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 14, 2020
Daniel Sallerson, Jim Eichenhofer, and Todd Graffagnini come together prior to the Pelicans first preseason game against the Miami Heat. The trio talk about expectations for tonight's game, the new roster, training camp, and much more.See More»
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram 1-2 punch does not disappoint in preseason win over Heat
Stan Van Gundy was back on the sideline for the first time in 2½ years Monday.See More»
Four striking ways 2021 Pelicans will look different under Stan Van Gundy
It’s a new season with new expectations for the New Orleans Pelicans, but they’re still in search of a solution to the same problem that’s been plaguing them for years:See More»
Story of Stan Van Gundy | Part 1: An early love for the game
That’s perhaps the best way to describe what it’s like to speak with people who’ve known Stan Van Gundy the longest, as they recall Stan the aspiring athlete. Forty-plus years ago, the current New Orleans Pelicans head coach was an eager freshman guard at NCAA Division III school SUNY Brockport, near Rochester, N.Y.See More»
Zion Williamson remembers what it's like to play big minutes in Pelicans' preseason win
The way Zion Williamson was used in his first year made it nearly impossible for him to get into a rhythm.See More»
Zion Williamson unleashed: 5 observations from Pelicans’ preseason debut
Stan Van Gundy wanted to see some positive results from his players in his first game as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, and they delivered.See More»
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson thrives in debut without restrictions
When Zion Williamson told reporters about not having any sort of restrictions on him this season, he was happy. The smile on his face was bright and his happiness shined through on the video call last week.See More»
NBA preseason: Zion Williamson shines in extended minutes; Chris Paul makes presence felt in Suns debut
Day 4 of the NBA preseason schedule is officially in the books, and even if most of the games on the slate were rematches, the storylines continue to evolve as we march towards the beginning of the regular season.See More»
