Todd Graffagnini on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 14, 2020
Daniel Sallerson, Jim Eichenhofer, and Todd Graffagnini come together prior to the Pelicans first preseason game against the Miami Heat. The trio talk about expectations for tonight's game, the new roster, training camp, and much more.
Get HYPE: New Orleans Pelicans 2020-21 preseason kickoff
The New Orleans Pelicans kick off their 2020-21 NBA preseason against the Miami Heat on December 14. Get ready!
Josh Hart on his progression at camp | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans forward Josh Hart post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/13/2020.
Stan Van Gundy previews Pelicans first preseason game | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/13/2020.
Willy Hernangómez first impressions from camp | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/13/2020.
HYPE: New Orleans Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans Training Camp 2020 HYPE as the Pelicans get set to take on the Miami Heat in preseason play on Monday, December 14th at 6 PM CST on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Stan Van Gundy on Pelicans’ communication | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/12/2020.
Jaxson Hayes on teammate Steven Adams, defensive improvement | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/12/2020.
Brandon Ingram on Stan Van Gundy’s coaching style | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/12/2020.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks playing 5-on-5, improving every day | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/11/2020.
Zion Williamson on improving from his rookie season | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/11/2020.
Stan Van Gundy on Pelicans improving throughout training camp | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/11/2020.
Stan Van Gundy talks day four | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/9/2020.
Nicolò Melli talks year two under new coach Stan Van Gundy | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/9/2020.
Lonzo Ball talks practice, new defense | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/9/2020.
Josh Hart on the team's progression through four days of practice | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans forward Josh Hart post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/9/2020.
Kira Lewis Jr. on his first impressions from practice | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/8/2020.
JJ Redick on areas of focus at practice | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/8/2020.
Stan Van Gundy talks day 3 of practices | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/8/2020.
Stan Van Gundy talks day 2 | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/7/20.
Wenyen Gabriel on his road to the Pelicans | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans forward Wenyen Gabriel post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/7/20.
Eric Bledsoe on meshing with Pelicans teammates | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/7/20.
Steven Adams on Stan Van Gundy's coaching philosophy | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/7/20.
Breaking down the New Orleans Pelicans' 2020-21 NBA schedule
Daniel Sallerson, Caroline Gonzalez, and Antonio Daniels react to the New Orleans Pelicans' schedule and talk about the most intriguing matchups for the 2020-21 NBA season.
Stan Van Gundy talks defensive mentality, player impressions after first practice
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy discussed the defensive emphasis in their first team practice, his first impressions of the squad plus detailed the roles of the new coaching staff.
Brandon Ingram talks about the defensive focus of the Pelicans first team practice
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram shared his thoughts on practicing with his new teammates and the defensive emphasis of Sunday's workout.
Zion Williamson talks about the defensive practice, 'old school' qualities of Stan Van Gundy
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson shares his thoughts on the defensive-focused practice, his offseason work and the 'old school' qualities for Stan Van Gundy.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on preparation for the 2020-21 NBA season, Stan Van Gundy
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walkers post-workout interview as the Pelicans begin player workouts for the 2020-21 NBA season.
Jaxson Hayes on his progression heading into the 2020-21 NBA season
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes post-workout interview as the Pelicans begin player workouts for the 2020-21 NBA season.
Josh Hart talks new teammates, expectations on 2020-21 NBA season
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart post-workout interview as the Pelicans begin player workouts for the 2020-21 NBA season.
JJ Redick talks 2020-21 NBA season, reuniting with Stan Van Gundy
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick post-workout interview as the Pelicans begin player workouts for the 2020-21 NBA season.
