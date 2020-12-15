Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Pelicans 114, Heat 92
Pelicans (1-0 in preseason), Heat (0-1 in preseason)
New Orleans’ compressed 2020 offseason was highlighted by the acquisitions of NBA veterans Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams, but on Monday, a trio of roster additions from the previous year excelled.
Brandon Ingram picked up from where he left off from his first All-Star selection by rolling to a 22-point night in 31 minutes, while fellow starting forward Zion Williamson tallied 13 points in each half en route to a team-best 26. Second-year guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker boosted the bench with 14 points, including four three-pointers.
Williamson and Alexander-Walker were the first and 17th picks in the 2019 draft, while Ingram was a centerpiece of that summer’s trade with the Lakers.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
The Pelicans took a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter and were never seriously threatened by the Heat down the stretch. Every mini-run from Miami was halted by turnovers, including a few miscues that led directly to a New Orleans transition bucket.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Ingram was omnipresent on both ends of the floor. The forward piled up 16 first-half points to power New Orleans to a 60-point first half, while also getting into the passing lanes defensively. Ingram totaled three steals and a block, showing consistent aggressiveness and using his long arms to be a disruptive factor.
"He took the game over on the offensive end," Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said of the 6-foot-7 Ingram. "Then in the second half, he was very active with his hands and created some turnovers. He should be able to do some things like that, with his length. He should be active and cause some problems for a lot of people."
BY THE NUMBERS
10/11: Williamson’s foul shooting. The second-year pro has been spending extra time on his free throws with assistant coach Fred Vinson – and through one preseason game, that seems to be paying dividends. Vinson worked extensively last season with Ingram and Lonzo Ball, as both made major strides on their threes (Ingram also made a large jump at the foul line percentage-wise).
39: Miami second-half points. Alexander-Walker noted postgame that New Orleans was pleased to hold the opponent under 100 total points. That’s increasingly becoming a rarity in the fast-paced, high-scoring NBA of 2020.
46: Miami three-point attempts, making only 13, for a percentage of 28.3. The Heat only took 11 free throws, 20 fewer than the Pelicans shot.
Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 12/14/20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about playing extended minutes and his overall performance in the team's preseason win against the Miami Heat on December 14, 2020.
2020-21 Preseason Game #1: Pelicans at Heat
| 06:14
Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 12/14/20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about his performance and adjusting to his new role under Stan Van Gundy in the team's preseason win against the Miami Heat on December 14, 2020.
| 04:41
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 114, Heat 92
The Pelicans defeated the Heat, 114-92. Zion Williamson led all scorers with 26 points (8-13 FG) and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, while Brandon Ingram added 22 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in the
| 00:01
Zion Williamson posts 26 points, 11 rebounds vs. Heat
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson posts 26 points & 11 rebounds in the team's preseason win over the Miami Heat on December 14, 2020.
| 00:01
Brandon Ingram to Jaxson Hayes on the oop | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram snags the inbound pass and feeds Jaxson Hayes on the run for the alley-oop slam against the Miami Heat.
| 00:22
Josh Hart Steal and Slam | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart picks off the pass and runs the floor for the slam against the Miami Heat.
| 00:10
Brandon Ingram throwdown | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives down the baseline and throws down the huge slam against the Miami Heat.
| 00:25
Brandon Ingram deep triple | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drills the deep three-pointer to beat the buzzer against the Miami Heat.
| 00:10
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drills the three | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker heats up from beyond the arc against the Miami Heat during preseason play.
| 00:08
Brandon Ingram serves up block | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram steps up on defense with the baseline block against the Miami Heat.
| 00:09
Brandon Ingram hits the fadeaway | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram knocks down the jumper from the baseline against the Miami Heat in preseason play.
| 00:11
Zion Williamson drives and finish | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson makes a move down the lane and finishes at the rim against the Miami Heat in preseason play.
| 00:10
