Pelicans News Around the Web (12-05-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: How to watch, live stream and lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night (Dec. 5) in the second game of a three-game home stand.

New Orleans Pelicans assign Frank Jackson to the G-League

The New Orleans Pelicans assigned point guard Frank Jackson to the G-League on Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 4).

Pelicans assign Frank Jackson to Texas Legends

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned rookie guard Frank Jackson to the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, pursuant to the flexible assignment system.

For middling Pelicans, Anthony Davis says these tweaks are what's needed to reach potential

Anthony Davis can sense the New Orleans Pelicans are close.

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec 5, 2018

New Orleans plays the middle game of a three-game homestand tonight vs. Dallas.