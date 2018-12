December 4, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned rookie guard Frank Jackson to the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, pursuant to the flexible assignment system. This will be Jackson’s first career G League assignment.

Jackson, 6-4, 202, has appeared in 15 games for the Pelicans, averaging 4.3 points in 12.0 minutes per contest.